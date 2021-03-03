5-Star Hotel In Lucknow Sealed After 9 Staff Members Test Covid Positive

Nine staff members of a prominent hotel on Cantonment road tested positive for Covid-19 during a targeted random sampling drive by the health department.

Radisson hotel in the capital city has been sealed for two days. Meanwhile, authorities have started the contact tracing operations and urged the visitors to undergo screening. All the 9 kitchen staff have been placed under quarantine.

The covid-19 case has been found in 41 out of total of 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours. In Noida and Ghaziabad, nine and three positive cases were found on Tuesday, respectively. Lucknow alone reported 25 positive cases on Tuesday.

