March 03, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  5-Star Hotel In Lucknow Sealed After 9 Staff Members Test Covid Positive

5-Star Hotel In Lucknow Sealed After 9 Staff Members Test Covid Positive

Radisson hotel in the capital city has been sealed for two days.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 March 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
5-Star Hotel In Lucknow Sealed After 9 Staff Members Test Covid Positive
Representational Image
5-Star Hotel In Lucknow Sealed After 9 Staff Members Test Covid Positive
outlookindia.com
2021-03-03T13:10:08+05:30

Nine staff members of a prominent hotel on Cantonment road tested positive for Covid-19 during a targeted random sampling drive by the health department.

Radisson hotel in the capital city has been sealed for two days. Meanwhile, authorities have started the contact tracing operations and urged the visitors to undergo screening. All the 9 kitchen staff have been placed under quarantine.

The covid-19 case has been found in 41 out of total of 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours. In Noida and Ghaziabad, nine and three positive cases were found on Tuesday, respectively. Lucknow alone reported 25 positive cases on Tuesday. 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Goa CM Pramod Sawant Receives First Covid Vaccine Shot

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Lucknow COVID-19 Coronavirus AstraZeneca-Oxford covid vaccine COVID-19 Vaccine National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos