Wednesday, Sep 29, 2021
IMD Predicts Cyclonic Storm Of Gujarat Coast, Fishermen Asked To Refrain From Ventures Into Sea Till Oct 2

A few places in Amreli, Bhavnagar, Rajkot and Jamnagar districts of Saurashtra, as well as Anand, Bharuch, among others, likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall during the next two days, the IMD said in its latest forecast.

Representational Image | PTI

outlookindia.com
2021-09-29T14:49:48+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 29 Sep 2021, Updated: 29 Sep 2021 2:49 pm

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted a well-marked low pressure area over south Gujarat to inbtensify into a cyclonic storm  and thus requested the fishermen to refrain from venturing into the Arabian Sea off the state coast alongside recommending total suspension of fishing activities till October 2.

IMD also asked fishermen who were out in the sea to return to the coast by Wednesday evening.

Several parts of south Gujarat and Saurashtra region received heavy rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday, and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted more widespread showers in the state in the next two days.

A few places in Amreli, Bhavnagar, Rajkot and Jamnagar districts of Saurashtra, as well as Anand, Bharuch, among others, likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy rainfall during the next two days, the IMD said in its latest forecast.

In a special bulletin issued in the afternoon, the IMD said the remnants of cyclonic storm 'Gulab' lay as a well-marked low pressure area over south Gujarat region and the adjoining Gulf of Khambhat at 8.30 am on Wednesday.

"It is very likely to move west-northwestwards, emerge into the northeast Arabian Sea and intensify into a depression by Thursday. It is then very likely to move further west-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours. Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards towards Pakistan–Makran coast, moving away from the Indian coast," it said.

The IMD warned fishermen not to venture into the north Arabian Sea off Gujarat coast from Wednesday to Saturday and suggested total suspension of fishing activities there during the period.

It also asked fishermen who were out in the sea to return to the coast and move to safer places by Wednesday evening.

Gujarat has so far received 90 per cent of its average annual rainfall, the state's Special Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) said.

In the 24-hour period ending at 6 am on Wednesday, Surat's Umarpada taluka received 218 mm rainfall and Palsana got 192 mm rain.

Several parts of Dangs, Valsad, Narmada, Ahmedabad, Anand, Tapi and other districts also received very heavy showers on Tuesday, the SEOC said.

In six hours since 6 am Wednesday, heavy rainfall was recorded in parts of Bharuch and Navsari districts in south Gujarat, and Amreli and Bhavnagar in Saurashtra, as per the SEOC data.

Bharuch taluka of the district received 95 mm rainfall, Rajula in Amreli recorded 78 mm, and Jafrabad in Amreli district 69 mm rainfall.

(With PTI Inputs)

