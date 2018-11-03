Construction Of Ram Temple Will Begin In December: Ram Janambhoomi Nyas

﻿
Without an ordinance and on the basis of mutual agreement, Ram Temple will be constructed in Ayodhya and a masjid will be made in Lucknow, said Ram Janambhoomi Nyas president Ram Vilas Vedanti.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 November 2018
2018-11-03T15:46:04+0530
As the clamour grew for an ordinance to build Ram Temple, the Ram Janambhoomi Nyas president Ram Vilas Vedanti on Saturday claimed that the temple construction will begin next month.

Speaking to ANI, Vedanti, who is a former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP), said a mosque will be built in Lucknow.

"Construction of Ram Temple will begin in December. Without an ordinance and on the basis of mutual agreement, Ram Temple will be constructed in Ayodhya and a masjid will be made in Lucknow," he said.

Vedanti's statement comes a day after Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey claimed that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has a plan for the Ayodhya issue, which would be revealed around Diwali.

Earlier on Friday, Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Bhaiyyaji Joshi said that his organisation "will not hesitate to launch a 1992-like agitation for Ram Temple, if needed.

"We respect the Supreme Court and urge it to take into consideration sentiments of Hindus," Joshi told ANI.

A section of the Hindu right wing and even few members of the BJP have demanded an ordinance to permit the construction of the Ram temple before the Supreme Court pronounces the judgement in the Ayodhya title suit.

The Babri Masjid, built by Mughal emperor Babur in Ayodhya in 1528, was, on December 6, 1992, pulled down allegedly by a group of Hindu activists, claiming that the mosque was constructed after demolishing a Ram Temple that originally stood there.

The Supreme Court on October 29 directed the listing of the Ayodhya title suit matter in January 2019 before an appropriate bench. However, it declined to specify any dates.

In 2010, a verdict by the Allahabd HC had divided the disputed land on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid area in Ayodhya into three parts.

As many as 14 appeals have been filed against the high court judgement, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77 acre land be partitioned equally among three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

(ANI)

