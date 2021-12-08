Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 08, 2021
CDS Bipin Rawat’s Wife Madhulika Like Husband Died Serving Nation

Madhulika Rawat, wife of CDS Bipin Rawat was actively engaged in the fraternity. They are survived by two daughters.

Deceased CDS Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat.(Image: Twitter)

2021-12-08T19:58:59+05:30
Published: 08 Dec 2021, Updated: 08 Dec 2021 7:58 pm

The Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17V5 helicopter crash in south India’s Coonoor near Tamil Nadu has left 13 military and IAF officials dead. The dead include the country’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat. The lone survivor Group Captain Varun Singh is battling for his life at Military Hospital Wellington.

 India's first CDS was appointed on January 1, 2020. CDS Rawat hailed from Uttarakhand’s Pauri. He was the fourth generation army man from his family. CDS Rawat's father Laxman Singh had also served in the Army, and had risen to become Lieutenant-General. CDS Rawat’s wife Madhulika Rawat had also been shouldering the responsibility of serving the nation.

 Here is all about Madhulika Rawat:

. Madhulika Rawat originally hailed from Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol. She was the daughter of late political leader Mrigendra Singh.

 . She completed her education from Delhi University.

  She was currently the president of Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA). The NGO AWWA’s mainly looked into the welfare of wives, children and family of deceased army personnel, who laid their lives in the service of the nation.

 . Before heading AWWA, Madhulika Rawat had been heading campaigns and other associations to help widows of army men and specially-abled children.

. She had also been laying emphasis on inculcating skills among the wives of Army personnel. Besides, Madhulika Rawat had been pivotal in disseminating information on health, particularly spreading awareness on cancer.

. General Bipin Rawat and Madhulika Rawat are survived by two daughters.

