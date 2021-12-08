Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 08, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

IAF’s Mi-17V5: All About The Helicopter That Crashed Carrying India First CDS Bipin Rawat

IAF’s Mi-17V5 helicopter is one of the most advanced military aircraft equipped with advanced technology to help it to traverse adverse climatic and war situations.

IAF’s Mi-17V5: All About The Helicopter That Crashed Carrying India First CDS Bipin Rawat
India Air Forces women officers posing in front of Mi-17V5 helicopter.(File image) | PTI

Trending

IAF’s Mi-17V5: All About The Helicopter That Crashed Carrying India First CDS Bipin Rawat
outlookindia.com
2021-12-08T17:17:10+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 08 Dec 2021, Updated: 08 Dec 2021 5:17 pm

On the Wednesday afternoon a helicopter crash near Coonoor Tamil Nadu was reported. Subsequently, it was reported that an IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter carrying 14 personnel, including India’s first Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat along with his wife was among the people on the board.The helicopter was flying from Sulur air base to Wellington.

Also read: Helicopter Carrying CDS Bipin Rawat Crashes Near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor, 4 Dead

Biography | Army General Chief Bipin Rawat- A Saga Of Valour And Excellence

CDS Bipin Rawat Helicopter Crash: Mamata Banerjee Stops Review Meeting Midway

The helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu shook the entire spectrum with images of fire and wreckage all across the social media.

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

The Indian Air Force also in a tweet said that an Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Here is everything about Mi-17V5 helicopter:

It was in 2008 that India signed a contract with Russia’s Rosoboronexport. The company as per the contract had to deliver 80 Mi-17V-5 models. The procurement of the helicopters by the Russian company was completed in 2013.

The IAF’s Mi-17V5 is a combat proven and designed for rugged war turf. The Russian made military aircraft has usually has a crew space of three people, including pilot, co-pilot and flight engineer.

The Mi-17V5 can carry 24 passengers and even small vehicles. It has a 4 000 kg internal payload capacity.

The military utility transport helicopter is powered by two Klimov TV3-117VM turboshaft engines and equipped with a loading ramp. The specifications of Mi-17V5 make it apt for tactical air drops, to destroy hidden enemy targets on the land, while its built also makes it to ably carry ammunitions, canons and rockets.

The helicopter can be used day and night, since it is equipped with heavy armor protection and also enabled with satellite navigation system making it easy to traverse high altitudes or adverse climatic conditions.

The Mi-17V5 helicopter costs nearly around US $ 16.4 to US $ 18.4 million.

Besides India, the other countries where Mi-17V5 helicopter is operational include Russia, Iraq, Czech Republic and Afghanistan.

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Bipin Rawat New Delhi Tamil Nadu Indian Air Force (IAF) Helicopter Crash National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

CDS Bipin Rawat Helicopter Crash: Mamata Banerjee Stops Review Meeting Midway

CDS Bipin Rawat Helicopter Crash: Mamata Banerjee Stops Review Meeting Midway

Bipin Rawat Helicopter Crash | 'Hoping For His Safety': Rahul Gandhi, Others Share Prayers On Twitter

Obituary | Army General Chief Bipin Rawat- A Saga Of Valour And Excellence

Bengaluru: Police Officer Suspended For ‘Manhandling’ Muslim Youth

Leaders Of SKM's Committee Sound Hopeful Before Meeting At Singhu Border

Kerala HC Commutes Life Sentence Of Person Who Killed Uncle Whom He Saw Assaulting His Mother

CDS Bipin Rawat Dies In Helicopter Crash Near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor

Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Index Improving Within 'Very Poor' Category

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Defence Chief Gen Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash, Photos From The Spot

Defence Chief Gen Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash, Photos From The Spot

Nagaland Civilian Killings: Hundreds Turn Up For Candlelight March in Kohima

Nagaland Civilian Killings: Hundreds Turn Up For Candlelight March in Kohima

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Pat Cummins Takes Fifer; England 147 All Out On Day 1

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Pat Cummins Takes Fifer; England 147 All Out On Day 1

Advertisement

More from India

Farmers' Protest Set To End? SKM To Meet Again Today On Govt Proposal

Farmers' Protest Set To End? SKM To Meet Again Today On Govt Proposal

Covid-19 Update: Active Coronavirus Cases At 555-Day Low, 8,439 New Infections Logged

Covid-19 Update: Active Coronavirus Cases At 555-Day Low, 8,439 New Infections Logged

Aung San Suu Kyi Verdict 'Disturbing' But Will It Change India's Equation With Myanmar?

Aung San Suu Kyi Verdict 'Disturbing' But Will It Change India's Equation With Myanmar?

At Home Turf Yogi Adityanath Lauds PM Modi, Says ‘Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai’

At Home Turf Yogi Adityanath Lauds PM Modi, Says ‘Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai’

Read More from Outlook

CDS Bipin Rawat Dies In Helicopter Crash Near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor

CDS Bipin Rawat Dies In Helicopter Crash Near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor

Outlook Web Desk / The helicopter was reportedly flying from Sulur Airbase to Wellington with 14 personnel including senior officials on board.

Obituary | Army General Chief Bipin Rawat- A Saga Of Valour And Excellence

Obituary | Army General Chief Bipin Rawat- A Saga Of Valour And Excellence

Outlook Web Desk / General Bipin Laxman Singh Rawat holds the status of a four star general of the Indian Army. He took over as the 27th Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on December 17, 2016 succeeding General Dalbir Singh Suhag.

Ashes, 1st Test: Cummins Steals The Show On Rain-Affected Day 1

Ashes, 1st Test: Cummins Steals The Show On Rain-Affected Day 1

Jayanta Oinam / Pat Cummins made his captaincy debut in style with a fifer at The Gabba, helping Australia dismiss England for 147. Then rain arrived.

IAF’s Mi-17V5: All About The Helicopter That Crashed Carrying India First CDS Bipin Rawat

IAF’s Mi-17V5: All About The Helicopter That Crashed Carrying India First CDS Bipin Rawat

Outlook Web Desk / IAF’s Mi-17V5 helicopter is one of the most advanced military aircraft equipped with advanced technology to help it to traverse adverse climatic and war situations.

Advertisement