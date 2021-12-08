Helicopter Carrying CDS Bipin Rawat Crashes Near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor, 4 Dead

An army helicopter carrying the Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and other senior officials has crashed in Coonnoor in the Nilgiri district of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. The helicopter was flying from Sulur Airbase to Wellington. 14 personnel including 3-4 senior officials, were on board. Rawat's wife is also reportedly one of those on-board.

According to top officials in Tamil Nadu, four have been found dead. The accident occurred happened at Nanjappanchathiram area amid heavy mist and early visuals showed the helicopter in flames.

Latest visuals from the spot (between Coimbatore and Sulur) where a military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu. CDS Bipin Rawat, his staff and some family members were in the chopper. (Pics Source: Locals involved in search and rescue operation) pic.twitter.com/miALr88sm1 — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2021

A team of doctors is rushing from Coimbatore to assist the military. The Indian Air Force confirmed the presence of Bipin Rawat on board the aircraft. However, no immediate information on the condition of Gen Rawat is available.

An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu.

An Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 8, 2021

The army chief was on his way to the Defence Staff College in Wellington. As per reports, including a tweet by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the chopper was also carrying Rawat's wife.

The IAF said that a Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the accident. The officials were travelling in an Mi-17VH chopper that took off from the Sulur IAF Station in nearby Coimbatore.

Official sources in Delhi said all the injured people on board the helicopter have been evacuated from the spot of the accident.

Meanwhile, official sources in Coimbatore said four bodies have been retrieved and three persons rescued from under the debris of the helicopter which crashed in Katteri-Nanchappanchathram area near Coonoor in the hilly Nilgiris district.

The helicopter, carrying a few senior officials, was on its way from Sulur in Coimbatore to DSC in Wellington where Rawat, along with Chief of Army Staff MM Naravane, was slated to participate in an event later.

The chopper crashed in a forest area, reportedly due to poor visibility following heavy fog, official sources said.

The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be briefing Parliament in the accident later. According to reports, he has already informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the incident. The Indian Air Force chief has been asked to reach the site. A meeting of senior officials of the ministry is also underway.

(This is a breaking story. Further details will be updated soon)

(With PTI inputs)