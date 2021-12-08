Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 08, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

CDS Bipin Rawat Dies In Helicopter Crash Near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor

CDS Bipin Rawat Air Crash: The helicopter was reportedly flying from Sulur Airbase to Wellington with 14 personnel including senior officials on board.

CDS Bipin Rawat Dies In Helicopter Crash Near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor
Army General Bipin Rawat | PTI

Trending

CDS Bipin Rawat Dies In Helicopter Crash Near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor
outlookindia.com
2021-12-08T18:34:13+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 08 Dec 2021, Updated: 08 Dec 2021 6:34 pm

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Bipin Rawat died in an army helicopter that crashed on Wednesday  in Coonnoor in the Nilgiri district of Tamil Nadu, Indian Air Force (IAF) on Twitter.

The aircraft was carrying the CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife, Madhulika Rawat and other senior officials. The helicopter was flying from Sulur Airbase to Wellington. 14 personnel including 3-4 senior officials, were on board. 

According to top officials in Tamil Nadu, four have been found dead.  The accident occurred happened at Nanjappanchathiram area amid heavy mist and early visuals showed the helicopter in flames.  

A team of doctors is rushing from Coimbatore to assist the military. The Indian Air Force confirmed the presence of Bipin Rawat on board the aircraft. However, no immediate information on the condition of Gen Rawat is available. 

From the Magazine

Shaheen Bagh, CAA, Farmers’ Protest: Hip-Hop Is The Voice Of Dissent In India

Why I Rap: A Hip-Hop Artiste’s Journey From Bihar To Stardom

Death Of Three Dalit Girls And A Story Of Pain And Humiliation

Church In India Cosying Up To BJP To Protect Its Interests

Diary | I Want To Fly: The Unrealised Dreams Of An Ex-Banker And Mother

The army chief was on his way to the Defence Staff College in Wellington. As per reports, including a tweet by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the chopper was also carrying Rawat's wife.

The IAF said that a Court of Inquiry has been ordered into the accident. The officials were travelling in an Mi-17VH chopper that took off from the Sulur IAF Station in nearby Coimbatore.

Official sources in Delhi said all the injured people on board the helicopter have been evacuated from the spot of the accident.

Meanwhile, official sources in Coimbatore said four bodies have been retrieved and three persons rescued from under the debris of the helicopter which crashed in Katteri-Nanchappanchathram area near Coonoor in the hilly Nilgiris district.

The helicopter, carrying a few senior officials, was on its way from Sulur in Coimbatore to DSC in Wellington where Rawat, along with Chief of Army Staff MM Naravane, was slated to participate in an event later.

The chopper crashed in a forest area, reportedly due to poor visibility following heavy fog, official sources said.

Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur on Wednesday said information about the helicopter accident in Coonoor in Tamil Nadu will be shared by the ministry concerned at an appropriate time.

“The entire information about the accident that has taken place will be shared by the concerned ministry at an appropriate time,” Thakur told reporters when asked about the helicopter crash involving Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat.

The Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be briefing Parliament in the accident later. According to reports, he has already informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the incident. The Indian Air Force chief has been asked to reach the site. A meeting of senior officials of the ministry is also underway.

 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

IAF’s Mi-17V5: All About The Helicopter That Crashed Carrying India First CDS Bipin Rawat

IAF’s Mi-17V5: All About The Helicopter That Crashed Carrying India First CDS Bipin Rawat

CDS Bipin Rawat Helicopter Crash: Mamata Banerjee Stops Review Meeting Midway

Bipin Rawat Helicopter Crash | 'Hoping For His Safety': Rahul Gandhi, Others Share Prayers On Twitter

Obituary | Army General Chief Bipin Rawat- A Saga Of Valour And Excellence

Bengaluru: Police Officer Suspended For ‘Manhandling’ Muslim Youth

Leaders Of SKM's Committee Sound Hopeful Before Meeting At Singhu Border

Kerala HC Commutes Life Sentence Of Person Who Killed Uncle Whom He Saw Assaulting His Mother

Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality Index Improving Within 'Very Poor' Category

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Defence Chief Gen Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash, Photos From The Spot

Defence Chief Gen Bipin Rawat Chopper Crash, Photos From The Spot

Nagaland Civilian Killings: Hundreds Turn Up For Candlelight March in Kohima

Nagaland Civilian Killings: Hundreds Turn Up For Candlelight March in Kohima

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Pat Cummins Takes Fifer; England 147 All Out On Day 1

Ashes 2021-22, 1st Test: Pat Cummins Takes Fifer; England 147 All Out On Day 1

Advertisement

More from India

Farmers' Protest Set To End? SKM To Meet Again Today On Govt Proposal

Farmers' Protest Set To End? SKM To Meet Again Today On Govt Proposal

Covid-19 Update: Active Coronavirus Cases At 555-Day Low, 8,439 New Infections Logged

Covid-19 Update: Active Coronavirus Cases At 555-Day Low, 8,439 New Infections Logged

Aung San Suu Kyi Verdict 'Disturbing' But Will It Change India's Equation With Myanmar?

Aung San Suu Kyi Verdict 'Disturbing' But Will It Change India's Equation With Myanmar?

At Home Turf Yogi Adityanath Lauds PM Modi, Says ‘Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai’

At Home Turf Yogi Adityanath Lauds PM Modi, Says ‘Modi Hai Toh Mumkin Hai’

Read More from Outlook

CDS Bipin Rawat Dies In Helicopter Crash Near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor

CDS Bipin Rawat Dies In Helicopter Crash Near Tamil Nadu's Coonoor

Outlook Web Desk / The helicopter was reportedly flying from Sulur Airbase to Wellington with 14 personnel including senior officials on board.

Obituary | Army General Chief Bipin Rawat- A Saga Of Valour And Excellence

Obituary | Army General Chief Bipin Rawat- A Saga Of Valour And Excellence

Outlook Web Desk / General Bipin Laxman Singh Rawat holds the status of a four star general of the Indian Army. He took over as the 27th Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on December 17, 2016 succeeding General Dalbir Singh Suhag.

Ashes, 1st Test: Cummins Steals The Show On Rain-Affected Day 1

Ashes, 1st Test: Cummins Steals The Show On Rain-Affected Day 1

Jayanta Oinam / Pat Cummins made his captaincy debut in style with a fifer at The Gabba, helping Australia dismiss England for 147. Then rain arrived.

IAF’s Mi-17V5: All About The Helicopter That Crashed Carrying India First CDS Bipin Rawat

IAF’s Mi-17V5: All About The Helicopter That Crashed Carrying India First CDS Bipin Rawat

Outlook Web Desk / IAF’s Mi-17V5 helicopter is one of the most advanced military aircraft equipped with advanced technology to help it to traverse adverse climatic and war situations.

Advertisement