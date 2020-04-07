April 07, 2020
Poshan
WhatsApp Reduces Forward Message Limit To One Chat At A Time To Curb Fake News Amid Covid-19

WhatsApp will allow users to share frequently forwarded messages to only one chat at a time, in a bid to curb the spread of misinformation and fake news through its platform amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI 07 April 2020
WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that will allow users to share frequently forwarded messages to only one chat at a time, in a bid to curb the spread of misinformation and fake news through its platform amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

 While the Facebook-owned platform has been battling the menace of spread of fake news through its platform, the introduction of the new feature comes at a time when WhatsApp is being actively used by people to stay connected amid lockdowns globally.

The latest move from WhatsApp comes at a time when countries across the world are initiating new measures to tackle the spread of rumours and fake news on social media platforms.

