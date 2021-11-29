Advertisement
Monday, Nov 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Nearly Rs 52,000 Crore Paid To States As GST Compensation: MoS Finance

Minister of State for Finance added the economic impact due to the pandemic led to greater compensation requirements because of lowered GST Collection.

Nearly Rs 52,000 Crore Paid To States As GST Compensation: MoS Finance

Trending

Nearly Rs 52,000 Crore Paid To States As GST Compensation: MoS Finance
outlookindia.com
2021-11-29T17:40:04+05:30
Outlook Business Team

Outlook Business Team

More stories from Outlook Business Team
View All

Published: 29 Nov 2021, Updated: 29 Nov 2021 5:40 pm

Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhury informed the Lok Sabha that nearly Rs 52,000 crore of GST compensation was due to states as of September 2021. He added that the government had released approx Rs 1.10 lakh and Rs 1.59 lakh crore to the staters as back-to-back loans in the fiscal year 2020-21 and 2021-22, respectively.

In reply to a separate question, Chaudhary said the Centre has released Rs 17,000 crore on November 3, 2021, towards GST compensation to states from the compensation fund. This is in addition to GST compensation of Rs 43,303 crore released to states and Rs 1.59 lakh crore as back to back assistance during the current financial year.

As per the GST law, states are to be compensated for any loss arising on account of the implementation of the GST until five years i.e., June 2022.  The compensation amount to be paid from the compensation fund is arrived at by levying cess on top of the highest tax slab on luxury, demerit and sin goods.

Under the GST law, states are compensated for any loss of revenue arising on account of the implementation of GST for five years till June 2022.

The total GST compensation pending to states stood at exactly Rs 51,978 crore. He elaborated that Rs 13,153 crore was pending was to Maharashtra, Rs 5,441 to Uttar Pradesh, Rs 4,943 crore to Tamil Nadu, Rs 4,647 crore to Delhi and Rs 3,528 crore to Karnataka. According to him, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram and Nagaland do not have any GST compensation pending from the Centre.

From the Magazine

Roses Among Thorns: The Many Solidarities Of Diverse Protests

Farm Law Repeal Has Given New Life To Idea Of Protest In India

An ‘Untouchable’ Story: My Life As A Protest

Wonder Women Leading Indians’ Battle

How JP Movement Shaped Bihar And India’s Politics

GST compensation for financial years 2017-18, 2018-19 and 2019-20 has already been paid to the states.

The Minister of State for Finance added the economic impact due to the pandemic led to higher compensation requirements owing to lower GST collection. This was accompanied by the lower collection of GST compensation loss.

Since collections in the compensation fund are falling short of the requirement, for 2020-21 and 2021-22 fiscals the Centre has borrowed funds worth Rs 1.10 lakh crore and Rs 1.59 lakh crore, respectively and passed it on to the states as back-to-back loans.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Business Team GST GST Collection GST Compensation States Finance Minister & Ministry Business
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from Business

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme Opens Today; Check Your Eligibility And Other Details

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme Opens Today; Check Your Eligibility And Other Details

RBI Supersedes Reliance Capital's Board

Are Cryptocurrencies Favoured In Various Countries Across The Globe?

Reliance Industries Deny Intent To Bid For U.K-Based Telecom Group, BT

CoinDCX To Go For PO When It’s Allowed, Says Plans Are Not Immediate

Is Paytm Up For A Change In Fortune? Details Investors Need to Know

Omicron Alert: Passengers Must Know The Refund Policies Of Travel Websites

No Proposal To Recognise Bitcoin As A Currency In The Country: Finance Ministry

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 5: India, New Zealand Settle For Draw In Kanpur

IND Vs NZ, 1st Test, Day 5: India, New Zealand Settle For Draw In Kanpur

Comic Masquerade

Comic Masquerade

Palmeiras Become First Team To Defend Copa Libertadores, Kicks Off Street Parties In Sao Paulo

Palmeiras Become First Team To Defend Copa Libertadores, Kicks Off Street Parties In Sao Paulo

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Farmers' Protest: Govt Repeals New Farm Laws

Advertisement

More from Business

Cryptocurrency Bill 2021: Know What Stakeholders Say About The Digital Currency

Cryptocurrency Bill 2021: Know What Stakeholders Say About The Digital Currency

Indian Economy In Better Shape Than A Year Ago, Says Eminent Economist

Indian Economy In Better Shape Than A Year Ago, Says Eminent Economist

Visa Complaints To US Govt About India ‘Promoting’ Rival RuPay

Visa Complaints To US Govt About India ‘Promoting’ Rival RuPay

Sensex, Nifty Fall Over 1 Per Cent. Asian Paints, ITC, Infosys Among Top Losers

Sensex, Nifty Fall Over 1 Per Cent. Asian Paints, ITC, Infosys Among Top Losers

Read More from Outlook

Omicron In India: Five Steps To Stop Outbreak Of New Covid-19 Variant

Omicron In India: Five Steps To Stop Outbreak Of New Covid-19 Variant

Jeevan Prakash Sharma / Cases of Omicron, the latest variant of Covid-19, have not yet been reported in India.

Omicron Shows Why Countries Need To Start Sharing Their Vaccines

Omicron Shows Why Countries Need To Start Sharing Their Vaccines

Seema Guha / 'Despite the repeated warnings of health leaders, our failure to put vaccines into the arms of people in the developing world is now coming back to haunt us', wrote former British PM Gordon Brown.

1st Test: India, New Zealand Share Honours After Enthralling Day 5

1st Test: India, New Zealand Share Honours After Enthralling Day 5

Koushik Paul / Needing 280 runs on the final day, New Zealand thwarted the famed Indian spin attack at Green Park to settle for a fascinating draw.

How New Covid-19 Variant Is Impacting Travel Across States In India

How New Covid-19 Variant Is Impacting Travel Across States In India

Outlook Web Desk / India has issued fresh travel restrictions for international travellers coming from 'at risk' nations in the wake of the Omicron outbreak across several countries in the world.

Advertisement