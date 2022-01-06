“One of my friends from Delhi called me. She spoke in a low tone and cried. She had seen the Bulli deals list and said my name was there. She couldn't believe my name was there. I was travelling back home at that time. I didn’t say to her anything. At home, I avoided family members for a few hours. I wasn't able to process what just happened,” says Quratulain Rehbar, a journalist from Kashmir.

“I would tell you honestly I wasn't hurt but I was numb. I never have thought I'll ever be in any sort of controversy. I maintain my profile low and have always wanted to just focus on my work,” says Rehbar.

Her photograph is among more than 100 Muslim women, displayed on the app for auction as “Bulli Bai” of the day. “Both ‘Bulli’ and ‘Sulli’ are derogatory words used for Muslim women in local slang.

In July last year on “Sulli Deals “80 Muslim women were put up “for sale”. “Bulli Bai” was the second such attempt.

Rehbar, who had previously reported on the “Sulli Deals” auction in July last year, told outlook, “this time I decided to talk about it because I heard few more names from Kashmir are there.” “I thought it's better to make at least somebody feel that there is no shame or disgrace. We are strong and we should fight back.”

“At least it should send a strong message to them that my identity as a Muslim is something which won't let you silence us. I don’t know but I feel so now,” she says.

“I am being selective in talking to media. I don't want to be the centre of attention. I think now everyone knows it and it's unavoidable," she adds.

"I've deleted my Instagram for some time and minimised using Twitter. But then I also feel that there are women who need hope and since I'm not just a victim I think I am a journalist as well. If it would have been not me on the list there, I would have written about it again,” says Rehbar.

Another journalist from Kashmir Ruwa Shah says two days ago a friend from Kashmir called her. “She said she is sorry that my name is on the list. I said, what list. She said Bulli deals and I had to google it to see what is going on as I away from social media from some time,” says Shah. “I was depressed about it and then I tweeted about it that I have become news, “she says

She says she is not new to trolling but the bulli deals was shocking and depressing. “I was doing an online show earlier. I was being trolled like anything. The trolls would abuse me and my family members. Some accounts would first express sympathy and then start trolling. But I would never pay attention to it,” she says.

“I thought trolling is common to Kashmiris. We suffer so much in our real life that we don’t give too much attention to the trolling. But after bulli deals I have realised it is depressing and shocking and also threatening,” says Shah. She says her picture which they had put on the list was never her display picture in her social media accounts. “It is author profile picture which goes with my stories I write as a freelancer,” she says.

Another Kashmiri journalist, whose name is on the list, says, "I sent a solidarity message to one of the victims of online auction and in turn got to know my name and picture is also there. It was just three days ago. She wasn't sure though. Then I contacted another friend who helped me and sent me the screenshots of my name and picture,” she says.

“To be honest, it was not surprising. I wasn't shocked as such but yes, I wondered what I did to be on the "list" as I have not been very active on social media lately. But they needed a Muslim name and here I was. The fact that I have had many run-ins with the right-wing troll factory is the reason probably that I wasn't surprised. Maybe because you develop a thick skin for even such horrid things,” she says.

She says she had to shut down her social media accounts many times previously just because “the right-wing trolls and people associated with BJP” don't like what she writes on social media or otherwise.

She said in 2020, during the peak of Covid, one post of mine attracted trolling for months. “I did not delete pictures, but yes, I have slowed down. It takes a toll on you ultimately and you ask yourself: is it all worth it? I mean all this affects your family also and they fear for your safety. So at times, you just take a step back and go away from the online madness to regain those bits of sanity for your own peace,” she adds.

“And this is a double sword for me and others in Kashmir because we are identified as "Kashmiri Muslims", so not very favourable even we go to the law agencies.”