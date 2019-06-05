﻿
BAN Vs NZ Live Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Now Genuine Contenders, Bangladesh Face New Zealand In High-Stakes Clash

BAN Vs NZ: After winning their respective ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 openers, New Zealand and Bangladesh will look to build their winning momentum when they clash at The Oval in London in the second day-night match of the tournament today. Catch live score and live updates of Bangladesh vs New Zealand here

Outlook Web Bureau 05 June 2019
New Zealand face Bangladesh in their second match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at The Oval in London today.
2019-06-05T14:04:43+0530

Welcome to the live coverage of the ninth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between Bangladesh and New Zealand being played at The Oval in London on Wednesday. It's a reunion of the teams, who last played each other in March but saw their Test series abandoned after a deadly mass shooting at a mosque in Christchurch. Get live updates and live score of Bangladesh vs New Zealand here (LIVE SCORECARD | IND vs SA LIVE | POINTS TABLE | FULL SCHEDULE)

Both sides are on a high early in this World Cup. New Zealand routed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in Cardiff while Bangladesh surprised South Africa by 21 runs. Mushfiqur Rahim’s 78 and Shakib Al Hasan’s 75 took Bangladesh to 330/6, their highest ODI total.

New Zealand's opening victory was equally impressive. Their pacers toyed with an under-par Sri Lanka batsmen who managed to score just 136 in seaming conditions. New Zealand won in just 16.1 overs, courtesy half-centuries from openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro. 

Kane Williamson Mashrafe Mortaza Shakib Al Hasan Ross Taylor Mushfiqur Rahim Mustafizur Rahman Trent Boult Matt Henry Martin Guptill London ICC World Cup Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Bangladesh New Zealand Cricket Sports

