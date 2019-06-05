Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 9, BAN Vs NZ: Live Updates

﻿
BAN VS NZ: Follow live updates of the ninth match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 between Bangladesh and New Zealand being played at The Oval, London

Outlook Web Bureau 05 June 2019
Bangladesh and New Zealand have faced each other four times in World Cups with the Kiwis winning all four.
Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was set to play his 200th ODI on Wednesday after New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bowl in their World Cup match at The Oval, London.

LIVE BLOGLIVE SCORECARD | IND vs SA LIVE | POINTS TABLE | FULL SCHEDULE

Both teams won their opening matches -- Bangladesh beating South Africa and New Zealand routing Sri Lanka -- and named unchanged teams.

Shakib is the third Bangladeshi player to feature in 200 or more matches, behind his skipper Mashrafe Mortaza and Mushfiqur Rahim.

Teams

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Mashrafe Mortaza Kane Williamson Shakib Al Hasan London ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup Cricket Bangladesh New Zealand Sports

