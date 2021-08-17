Afghan Students In India Say They Are Lucky To Be Here

Afghan students in the hilly town are glued to the television as the Taliban horror story unfolds on screen. The situation for them is both stressful and painful.

“My father is a construction engineer and mom a teacher. There is an uncle, who is a doctor. All of them have lost their jobs because Taliban is against education, jobs and a life of dignity,“ said Arib, an Afghan student of Masters in Journalism and Mass Communication at APG Shimla University.

Arib is among 150 students who are enrolled at various institutions in Himachal Pradesh. Also, he is among a handful who stayed back through the pandemic. Most Afghan students had returned home last year. Students have come to pursue degrees in law, computer science, engineering, business management and masters in various technology related streams. Two Afghan girls among these students are studying fashion designing at APG Shimla. Most of them are covered by various scholarship streams.

“This is the worst time my country is passing through. The situation is terrible, painful and stressful. Our leadership has failed. The US too has kept its eyes wide shut.”

Arib (30) came to Shimla to study MBA and has now taken-up a post-graduation course in Journalism and Mass Communication. His initial belief was this Indian education will offer him a great career back home. That dream however, is now shattered. He is looking for alternatives.

“There were various options ahead of me to start my own channel or set-up a venture after completing multiple courses. But now, it’s just a question of the safety of my parents, my brother and three sisters. I am especially worried about my younger sister who is ought to have a bleak future. Women are particularly vulnerable under Taliban,” he told Outlook.

There are around 50 students at APG Shimla University. Many have already left Shimla following the closure of the University during COVID 19 lockdown but at least 30 students are still in Shimla.

Arib admits that the situation, right now, in Afghanistan is volatile. There is no President, no Governor and no government in place. Embassies are closed; airports are shut and communication disrupted.

“My Visa is going to expire next month. What will I do? This is also a worry as serious as safety of my parents in Afghanistan,” he said.

Another student Faimam (25) is shaken by the images of the Taliban takeover of Kabul, pushing the incumbent government and its leaders to flee.

Like Arib and Faimam, thousands of Afghans in India including students across the country, view the situation as the darkest chapter in the history of Afghanistan.

Some students also said that their parents have asked them not to return and continue to live in India, in safety.

“We are thankful to the Indian government, and people of Shimla for their love and affection. They take care of us. Our University authorities are regularly talking to every student and have assured help” said Najiab (21).

Vice-Chancellor of APG Shimla University, Ramesh Chauhan said, “I have asked all the mentors to reach-out to every Afghan student. Talk to them on a daily basis and find out their wellbeing. Also, get to know about their academic progress. Our Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur has also assured help to every Afghanistan student staying in Himachal Pradesh.”

In 1977-78, former Afghanistan President Hamid Karzai had also arrived Shimla to study masters in Political Science in Himachal Pradesh University. When he visited the town in 2003 as President, he vividly recalled his days spent on the picturesque campus, long strolls on the Mall and the various meeting points.

“India has the best educational institutions. We in Himachal are blessed to have a healthy, natural environment and peaceful living condition. People are also very nice,” said Abdul Anees (24) another student.

