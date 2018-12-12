Abki Baar Kho Di Sarkar: Akhilesh Yadhav Uses 2014 Slogan To Mock BJP After Polls Results

﻿
The election results of the five states are seen as a semi-final before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Outlook Web Bureau 12 December 2018
PTI Photo (File)
As Congress emerged the winner in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by turning around PM Narendra Modi's famous slogan during the 2014 elections 'Abki baar Modi sarkar', to 'Abki baar kho ki sarkar'

Taking to Twitter Yadav wrote:

Speaking to media, Yadav said the BJP's poor electoral performance in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh were indicative of the people's anger against the Narendra Modi-led government.

He said the results will have an impact on the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

"People have voted against the policies and programmes of the BJP...They have expressed their anger towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led states," Yadav was quoted as saying.

After a see-saw battle on Tuesday, Congress emerged as the single largest party in Madhya Pradesh with 114 seats, two short of a simple majority. The BJP, which had ruled the state for 15 years, got 109 seats.

Three-time Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tendered his resignation on Wednesday to Governor Anandiben Patel, who then met a Congress delegation here at noon after party leaders staked claim on the government.

Mayawati and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav announced their parties' support to the Congress in Madhya Pradesh. BSP got two and SP one seat in the MP Assembly polls.

Congress has also claimed support of the four independents, all Congress rebels, who emerged victoriously.

(For latest news & live updates on Assembly election results in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Mizoram, click here: https://www.outlookindia.com/assembly-elections-2018)

(With inputs from agencies)

