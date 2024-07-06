Novak Djokovic Vs Alexei Popyrin Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch 3rd Round Match

Djokovic was full of praise for his 277th ranked Briton. “He made me work, definitely, I was probably a but lucky in the fourth to not go a break down. Maybe I could have won the match in three, but I think all in all potentially this match deserved to get into the fifth the way we both played, the way he played, especially in the fourth – but very glad it didn’t,” the former World No. 1 said post his victory.