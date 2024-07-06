Tennis

Novak Djokovic Vs Alexei Popyrin Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch 3rd Round Match

Here is everything you need to know about Novak Djokovic Vs Alexei Popyrin, Wimbledon 2024 3rd round live streaming

2024 Wimbledon Tennis Novak Djokovic vs Jacob Fearnley photo gallery_3
Djokovic plays a forehand return to Jacob Fearnley | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth
info_icon

Novak Djokovic take on Alexei Popyrin in the third round match at the Wimbledon 2024 on Saturday, July 6 at the Centre Court. The Serbian had to overcome a tough fight from Jacob Fearnley to book a spot in the third round. (More Tennis News)

The 37-year-old, still not injury-free, looked unconvincing in the game as his experience got him through against the British opponent.

Djokovic was full of praise for his 277th ranked Briton. “He made me work, definitely, I was probably a but lucky in the fourth to not go a break down. Maybe I could have won the match in three, but I think all in all potentially this match deserved to get into the fifth the way we both played, the way he played, especially in the fourth – but very glad it didn’t,” the former World No. 1 said post his victory.

However, Aussie wildcard entrant Alexei Popyrin will not let Djokovic breathe. His powerful serving might be the Aussie's great asset against a 37-year-old who is still recovering from his injury.

These two have faced each other twice with Serbian coming out on top on both occasions.

Here is everything you need to know about Novak Djokovic Vs Alexei Popyrin, Wimbledon 2024 Round 3 match live streaming

When to watch Novak Djokovic Vs Alexei Popyrin, Wimbledon 2024 Round 3 Game?

The Novak Djokovic Vs Alexei Popyrin, Wimbledon 2024 Round 3 game will be played on Saturday, July 3 at the All England Lawn Tennis & Croquet Club in London at 9:15PM IST (Estimated Time).

Where to watch Novak Djokovic Vs Alexei Popyrin, Wimbledon 2024 Round 3 Game?

The tennis matches of the Wimbledon 2024 will be aired live on the Star Sports network from the main draw onwards.

Live streaming of the Wimbledon 2024 will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app in India.

In the United Kingdom, BBC will broadcast the Championships daily on BBC One and BBC Two.

