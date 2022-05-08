Madrid Open 2022: Carlos Alcaraz Stuns World No.1 Novak Djokovic To Storm Into Summit Clash

Carlos Alcaraz continued his brilliant run at the ongoing Madrid Open 2022 as the 19-year-old stunned world no.1 Noval Djokovic 6-7(5-7), 7-5, 7-6(7-5) to storm into the final on Saturday. In the final, the Spaniard will face either Stefanos Tsitsipas or Alexander Zverev. (More Tennis News)

It was Alcaraz’s second win against a big star after he won against fellow Rafael Nadal in Friday’s quarterfinal. The win against Djokovic is Alcaraz’s biggest win of his career. Carlos Alcaraz also became the first man ever to beat Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic back-to-back on clay.

“I don’t know what the difference (between us_ was,” said Alcaraz after his three-hour, 35-minute battle. “It was so close. He had the chances to break my serve at the end of the second set. In the first set as well it was so close in the tie-break. Honestly, I don’t know what made the difference.”

Alcaraz is having a great 2022. He won the Miami Masters title few days back before breaking into top 10 ATP Rankings for the first time in his career. His win over Djokovic also extends his winning streak over top 10 opponents to six.

“This gives me a lot of confidence to play the final tomorrow," said Alcaraz. “I know that I played a really good game, and for the rest of the season I think I am able to play against the best players in the world and beat them as well, so it gives me a lot of confidence.”

Alcaraz converted on his third match point to clinch the victory in front of a raucous home crowd on the Caja Mágica center court. A win on Sunday will give Alcaraz his fourth title this season, the most of any player.

Alcaraz, the youngest player in the top 10 since Nadal in 2005, has won this year in Miami, Rio de Janeiro and Barcelona. Djokovic remains without a title this season as he continues to try to regain his best form going into his title defense at the French Open in nine days.

