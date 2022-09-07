Live Streaming Of Napoli Vs Liverpool: Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23, Group A Match Live

Liverpool with start their UEFA Champions League 2022-23 campaign with an away fixture against Napoli tonight. The Napoli vs Liverpool, Group A match will be telecast live. (More Football News)

Liverpool, the losing finalist in the last edition of the Champions League, have had a disappointing campaign so far this season. Jurgen Klopp's Reds have picked up just nine points from six English Premier League games. But they can be a different beast when it comes to the continental tournament.

Napoli are back in the Champions League after missing two seasons. In their last outing, Napoli lost to Barcelona in the 2019-20 round of 16. Luciano Spalletti's men are unbeaten in their last five matches across all competitions.

Napoli vs Liverpool, head-to-head

Napoli and Liverpool have met eight times and have a 3-3 win-loss record. Two games have ended in draws. They last met in the group stage of the 2019-20 Champions League at Anfield. It ended in a 1-1 draw.

Napoli vs Liverpool, match details

Match : Napoli vs Liverpool, Champions League 2022-23, Group A match;

Date : September 8 (Thursday), 2022;

Time : 12:30 AM IST; 21:00 PM Local;

Venue : Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, Naples, Italy

How to watch Napoli vs Liverpool live?

The Napoli vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League match will be telecast live on Sony Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.

Likely starting XIs

Napoli : Alex Meret; Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Kim Min-Jae, Mario Rui; Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Stanislav Lobotka, Piotr Zielinski; Matteo Politano, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Giovanni Simeone.

Liverpool : Alisson Becker; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Fabinho, Harvey Elliott, Arthur; Darwin Núñez, Mohamed Salah, Diogo Jota.

Ajax (Netherlands) and Rangers (Scotland) are the two other teams in the group. The two teams meet in the early kick-off (10:15 PM IST on Wednesday) at Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam.