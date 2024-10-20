Football

Nottingham Forest Vs Crystal Palace, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction

Oliver Glasner acknowledged Crystal Palace are "not going in the right direction" in the Premier League as his struggling side prepare to visit Nottingham Forest on Monday

Crystal-Palace-EPL
Oliver Glasner's Crystal Palace have struggled so far
info_icon

Oliver Glasner acknowledged Crystal Palace are "not going in the right direction" in the Premier League as his struggling side prepare to visit Nottingham Forest on Monday. (More Football News)

The Eagles sit in the relegation zone after going winless through their first seven league games before the October international break.

Glasner spent the pause for international football with his family in Austria, though struggled to "switch off" with his mind intent on atoning for Palace's drab start.

Palace were defeated 1-0 by high-flying Liverpool last time out in the competition, their fourth loss of the campaign, and an honest Glasner conceded change is needed.

"Regarding the results, no, we are not going in the right direction," Glasner said. "We wanted and expected a little bit more. Everything isn't so settled at the moment."

His message to Palace before their trip to the City Ground remains clear, however.

"Stick together, work hard and let's improve because then we can get the results," the Austrian added in a defiant pre-match rallying cry.

Forest, by contrast, have impressed through a difficult start to the season against high-quality opposition, managing a 1-1 draw away to Chelsea last time out despite James Ward Prowse's second-half dismissal.

Manager Nuno Espirito Santo will not be on the touchline against Palace, however, after being handed a three-game ban for "unacceptable behaviour" in the 2-2 draw with Brighton before the international break.

"It's tough. We're going to be in permanent contact and what is important is that we prepare well and the players are ready to compete," Nuno said of his absence.

"I'm surprised. It's a big sanction but there's nothing we can do. It's not for me to judge.

"My job is to move forward and make sure the coaching staff are ready to help the team. We had a hearing, everything was normal. The sanction has been decided. Let's go."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Nottingham Forest – Chris Wood

Chris Wood has scored six of Forest’s last nine Premier League goals, and has 19 goals for them overall in the division.

The New Zealand international is looking to become just the third player to hit the 20-goal mark for Forest in the competition, after Bryan Roy (24) and Stan Collymore (22).

Crystal Palace – Eberechi Eze

Only Erling Haaland (35) and Antoine Semenyo (31) had more shots in the Premier League this season – before the October international break – than Eberechi Eze (27), who has struggled without Michael Olise.

Eze has just one goal in the competition for those efforts, though, with his 3.7% shot conversion rate leaving Glasner needing more from his star attacker.

MATCH PREDICTION – DRAW

Though Palace have struggled this campaign, a draw appears the most likely result with little to separate these two sides for Monday's clash.

Forest are winless in their last seven home matches across all competitions (D4 L3), their longest such run since October 2020 (also seven), with Nuno needing to find a solution.

A point apiece also seems probable considering five of the last six league meetings between this pair have ended in draws, including the last three matches in a row.

That run still leaves Forest unbeaten in their last seven league meetings with Palace (W2 D5), while the Eagles are winless in their 10 previous top-flight clashes with Monday's hosts.

Only considering Premier League clashes, Forest have never lost in eight outings against Palace (W3 D5) – both the most they’ve faced a side without losing and the most the Eagles have faced a team without winning in the competition.

OPTA WIN PROBABILITY

Nottingham Forest win – 38.6%
Draw – 27.8%
Crystal Palace win – 33.6%

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma Reflects On India's Shocking Defeat To New Zealand In Bengaluru
  2. Kenya Vs Rwanda Live Streaming: T20I World Cup Africa Sub Regional Qualifier B: When, Where To Watch
  3. World Test Championship: India Remain On Top Despite Eight-Wicket Thrashing To New Zealand
  4. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Men In Blue Face Home Defeat - Here's What Skipper Rohit Sharma Said
  5. Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 1st ODI Live Score: Wanindu Hasaranga, Jeffrey Vandersay On A Roll In Pallekele
Football News
  1. Celta Vigo Vs Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappe And Vinicius Junior Star With Goals In 2-1 Victory - In Pics
  2. Bundesliga: Hat-Trick Hero Harry Kane Guides Bayern Munich To 4-0 Win Over Stuttgart - In Pics
  3. Nottingham Forest Vs Crystal Palace, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction
  4. English Premier League: Arsenal Suffer Shock 0-2 Loss To Bournemouth - In Pics
  5. Lionel Messi's Impact: How Did He Lead Inter Miami To A Record-Breaking Victory In MLS History?
Tennis News
  1. Jannik Sinner Stages Comeback To Defeat Carlos Alcaraz, Claims Inaugural Six Kings Slam Title
  2. 6 Kings Slam: Rafael Nadal Thanks Novak Djokovic For Pushing Him After Final Meeting
  3. 6 Kings Slam: Novak Djokovic Edges Out Rafael Nadal In Last Clash Between The Tennis Greats
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch 6 Kings Slam Final
  5. Rafael Nadal Vs Novak Djokovic Live Streaming, 6 Kings Slam: When And Where To Watch Final Meeting Of Two Legends
Hockey News
  1. Malaysia Vs Japan Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  2. Australia Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs NZ Juniors
  3. India Vs Great Britain Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GBR Juniors
  4. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Register Dominant 4-2 Win Against Japan
  5. Malaysia Vs New Zealand Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs NZ Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Atishi Blames BJP's 'Dirty Politics' For Growing Air & Water Pollution In Delhi
  2. Delhi: Blast Reported Outside CRPF School In Rohini; Probe Underway
  3. Maharashtra Elections 2024: Gauri Lankesh Murder Accused Shrikant Pangarkar Joins Shinde Sena
  4. Wayanad Bypolls: Who Is Navya Haridas, BJP’s Candidate Against Priyanka Gandhi?
  5. The Land Conflict Blot On Tata Projects
Entertainment News
  1. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
  2. Right Ends, Wrong Means: The Anti-Hero In Hindi Cinema
  3. Why Does Bollywood Fail to Humanise its Influencer Characters?
  4. Former One Direction Member And Singer Liam Payne Dies At 31
  5. Occupied City Review: Steve McQueen’s Holocaust Documentary Wearily Cuts Between Past and Present-Day Amsterdam
US News
  1. Trump Calls Himself ‘Father Of IVF’ At All-Women Town Hall In Georgia
  2. Kamala Harris Promises To Legalise Marijuana, Pass George Floyd Policing Act
  3. US Elections 2024: Georgia Sees Record Turnout As Early Voting Begins In Key Swing States
  4. Third Assassination Attempt On Trump In Coachella? Here’s What Federal Officials Say
  5. SpaceX’s Mechanical Arms Make History By Catching Starship Booster At Launch Pad | Details
World News
  1. Former Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto Sworn In As Indonesia's Eighth President
  2. Did North Korea Send Troops To Russia? | US, UK, France Express Concern
  3. Drone Attacks, Prisoner Swap And Alleged North Korean Involvement | Latest On Russia-Ukraine War
  4. Elon Musk Pays $100 To Pennsylvania Voters For Signing Pro-Trump Petition
  5. Cuba Gets Some Power Back After Major Outage Leaves Millions In The Dark
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 19, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  2. India Vs New Zealand, 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Hosts Need To Defend 107 Before Bad Light Stops Play; IND - 46, 462; NZ - 402, 0/0
  3. Weekly Horoscope For October 20th To October 26th: Unlock The Astrological Predictions For Every Zodiac Sign
  4. IND Vs NZ, 1st Test: Sarfaraz, Pant Deliver Goods Before India Collapse To Set Kiwis 107-Run Target
  5. Yahya Sinwar Death: Who Will Head Hamas Next? | The Possible Successors
  6. Canadian Border Cop Named In India's Terror List; Ottawa Minister's 'On Notice' Warning To Diplomats | Latest
  7. Bhutan Vs Thailand Quadrangular T20I Series 2024 Toss Update: BHU To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  8. Cuba Suffers Nationwide Blackout As Its Main Power Plant Fails