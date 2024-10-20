Nottingham Forest Vs Crystal Palace, EPL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Head-To-Head, Match Prediction

Oliver Glasner acknowledged Crystal Palace are "not going in the right direction" in the Premier League as his struggling side prepare to visit Nottingham Forest on Monday. (More Football News)
The Eagles sit in the relegation zone after going winless through their first seven league games before the October international break.
Glasner spent the pause for international football with his family in Austria, though struggled to "switch off" with his mind intent on atoning for Palace's drab start.
Palace were defeated 1-0 by high-flying Liverpool last time out in the competition, their fourth loss of the campaign, and an honest Glasner conceded change is needed.
"Regarding the results, no, we are not going in the right direction," Glasner said. "We wanted and expected a little bit more. Everything isn't so settled at the moment."
His message to Palace before their trip to the City Ground remains clear, however.
"Stick together, work hard and let's improve because then we can get the results," the Austrian added in a defiant pre-match rallying cry.
Forest, by contrast, have impressed through a difficult start to the season against high-quality opposition, managing a 1-1 draw away to Chelsea last time out despite James Ward Prowse's second-half dismissal.
Manager Nuno Espirito Santo will not be on the touchline against Palace, however, after being handed a three-game ban for "unacceptable behaviour" in the 2-2 draw with Brighton before the international break.
"It's tough. We're going to be in permanent contact and what is important is that we prepare well and the players are ready to compete," Nuno said of his absence.
"I'm surprised. It's a big sanction but there's nothing we can do. It's not for me to judge.
"My job is to move forward and make sure the coaching staff are ready to help the team. We had a hearing, everything was normal. The sanction has been decided. Let's go."
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Nottingham Forest – Chris Wood
Chris Wood has scored six of Forest’s last nine Premier League goals, and has 19 goals for them overall in the division.
The New Zealand international is looking to become just the third player to hit the 20-goal mark for Forest in the competition, after Bryan Roy (24) and Stan Collymore (22).
Crystal Palace – Eberechi Eze
Only Erling Haaland (35) and Antoine Semenyo (31) had more shots in the Premier League this season – before the October international break – than Eberechi Eze (27), who has struggled without Michael Olise.
Eze has just one goal in the competition for those efforts, though, with his 3.7% shot conversion rate leaving Glasner needing more from his star attacker.
MATCH PREDICTION – DRAW
Though Palace have struggled this campaign, a draw appears the most likely result with little to separate these two sides for Monday's clash.
Forest are winless in their last seven home matches across all competitions (D4 L3), their longest such run since October 2020 (also seven), with Nuno needing to find a solution.
A point apiece also seems probable considering five of the last six league meetings between this pair have ended in draws, including the last three matches in a row.
That run still leaves Forest unbeaten in their last seven league meetings with Palace (W2 D5), while the Eagles are winless in their 10 previous top-flight clashes with Monday's hosts.
Only considering Premier League clashes, Forest have never lost in eight outings against Palace (W3 D5) – both the most they’ve faced a side without losing and the most the Eagles have faced a team without winning in the competition.
OPTA WIN PROBABILITY
Nottingham Forest win – 38.6%
Draw – 27.8%
Crystal Palace win – 33.6%