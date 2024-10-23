El Bilal Toure's stoppage-time strike helped Stuttgart claim an impressive 1-0 win at Juventus in the Champions League, handing the hosts their first loss of the season. (More Football News)
The German side, who won their first game in the competition so far, finally got their reward in the 92nd minute through the substitute, having had a goal chalked off and a penalty saved.
Stuttgart had been more aggressive, with Ermedin Demirovic hitting the post in the first half, while an in-form Mattia Perin, who was by far the Italian side's best player, kept Juventus in it.
The visitors saw Deniz Undav's effort disallowed early in the second half for handball by the Germany striker before late drama unfolded.
Anthony Rouault was fouled by Danilo, who picked up a second yellow card for the challenge in the 84th minute when a VAR check resulted in a penalty. Stuttgart wasted that golden chance though, with Perin saving Enzo Millot's spot-kick.
Ultimately, Toure's intervention ended a four-match winless run in all competitions for Stuttgart. Juve stay on six points and Stuttgart have four.
Data Debrief: Motta's unbeaten run halted
Juventus were unbeaten across all competitions this season under Thiago Motta, and it seemed luck was on their side before Toure snatched the three points.
It looked like Perin had saved a point, as he became just the third Juventus goalkeeper to save a penalty in a Champions League match since 2003-04, after Wojciech Szczesny (v Valencia in September 2018) and Gianluigi Buffon (v Lyon in October 2016).
Motta was looking to become just the third Juve manager to win his first three matches in the competition, but instead will be left disappointed by a lacklustre performance from his side.
Meanwhile, it was just a fourth win in their last 20 Champions League matches for Stuttgart and a first in this campaign for Sebastian Hoeness' men.