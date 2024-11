Football

Bundesliga: Schick Stars As Bayer 04 Leverkusen Beat Heidenheim

Patrik Schick scored a hat trick and injury-hit Bayer Leverkusen overcame a scare before beating Heidenheim 5-2 in the Bundesliga on Saturday Borussia Dortmund, Stuttgart and Eintracht Frankfurt all won, too, but Bayern Munich remains unbeaten and already has a commanding lead with just under a third of the season played. Bayern powerbroker Uli Hoeneß promised the club’s fans last week that the title will be returning to Munich after last season’s trophy-less aberration. And it’s hard to argue with the 72-year-old former Bayern president with Frankfurt his team’s closest challenger, six points behind. Leipzig is eight points back, Leverkusen nine, and Dortmund 10 after 11 games played so far.