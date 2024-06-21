AIFF Futsal Club Championship Kicks Off In Gujarat This Saturday

The rematch of last season's semi-final between Minerva Academy and Electric Veng, which the former triumphed 13-8 in a high-scoring thriller, is one of the most anticipated fixtures of the group stage. Bangalore Arrows will be making their debut, while Satvir FC will become the first team to represent Haryana in the tournament. Goal Hunterz, who exited in the group stage last year, will hope to go one step better.