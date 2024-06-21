Football

AIFF Futsal Club Championship Kicks Off In Gujarat This Saturday

The tournament will be streamed live on the Indian Football YouTube Channel

File Image
info_icon

The third edition of the AIFF Futsal Club Championship is set to kick off at the Swarnim Gujarat Sports University in the Vadodara district of Gujarat on Saturday. (More Football News)

The tournament will be streamed live on the Indian Football YouTube Channel.

Nineteen teams will battle for 16 days to make it to the final and lift the trophy on July 7. They have been divided into four groups - Group A, B and C with five teams each, and Group D with four teams.

Copa America 2024: ARG beat CAN 2-0 in the opening match. - AP
ARG Vs CAN, Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi Stars As Argentina Begin Title Defence With 2-0 Win Over Canada

BY Associated Press

The top two teams in each group will qualify for the quarter-finals.

The first two editions of the AIFF Futsal Club Championship were held in Delhi, marking this as the first time the tournament will be played outside the capital.

For hosts Gujarat, Baroda Football Academy will hope to do better than their group stage exit in the inaugural edition in 2021-22.

They are placed in Group C alongside Speed Force FC (Telangana), who narrowly missed out on the semi-finals last year. The other three teams in the group will make their tournament debut - FC Thyristor, Ramhlun Vengai (Mizoram), Guwahati City FC (Assam) and Ambelim Sports Club (Goa).

Group A also consists of three teams making their AIFF Futsal Club Championship debut -- MUM - Millat FC (Maharashtra), Corbett FC (Uttarakhand) and Nyenshen FC (Nagaland).

The latter will be the third different team to represent Nagaland in three years after Telongjem FC and Aphuyemi FC, while Maharashtra and Uttarakhand will be represented for the first time.

Among the clubs with previous national experience in the group are Manipur's Classic Football Academy (2021-22) and Odisha's Sports Odisha (2022-23).

Group B comprises defending champions Minerva Academy FC, who won last year's edition.

Standing in the way of the Punjab side's title defence in the group stage are Electric Veng Futsal Club (Mizoram), Bangalore Arrows FC (Karnataka), Satvir FC (Haryana) and Goal Hunterz FC (Delhi).

The rematch of last season's semi-final between Minerva Academy and Electric Veng, which the former triumphed 13-8 in a high-scoring thriller, is one of the most anticipated fixtures of the group stage. Bangalore Arrows will be making their debut, while Satvir FC will become the first team to represent Haryana in the tournament. Goal Hunterz, who exited in the group stage last year, will hope to go one step better.

Group D, the fourth and final group, consists of four teams, including Delhi FC, the champions of the inaugural edition.

Kylian Mbappe wearing his new mask - null
Euro 2024 Social Round-up: Mbappe Masked-Up, Carragher Questions Southgate

BY Stats Perform

They failed to defend their title last year after losing to Mohammedan Sporting 6-7 in the semi-finals. The other three teams in the group will make their first appearance at the AIFF Futsal Club Championship - Casa Barwani Soccer Club (Madhya Pradesh), Golazo FC (Himachal Pradesh) and JCT Football Academy (Punjab).

The group stage will last from June 22 to July 1. The quarter-finals will be played on July 3, followed by the semi-finals on July 5 and the final on July 7.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: June 21, 2024
  2. Breaking News June 21 LIVE: Delhi HC Pauses Kejriwal's Release; Delhi Rains Brings Relief From Extreme Heat
  3. NEET-UG: 'Diverting Attention From Kingpin', Tejashwi Yadav Reacts On RJD-Link In Paper Leak Case
  4. Weather Wrap: Rain Brings Relief For Delhi-NCR Amid Scorching Heat; Red Alerts Issued For Karnataka, Goa | Details
  5. As Bihar Assembly Election Closes In, Political Parties Look Into Lok Sabha Results
Entertainment News
  1. Anurag Kashyap On His Rift With Abhay Deol: He Won’t Be Able To Show His Face If I Tell The Truth
  2. Anil Kapoor Opens Up About His Feud With Boney Kapoor Over 'No Entry 2', Calls It 'Ghar Ki Baat'
  3. Sunny Deol, Saiyami Kher Perform Pooja Ahead Of ‘SDGM’ Shoot; Latter Calls It A 'Significant Milestone'
  4. Karan Singh Grover Finally Opens Up About His Divorces From Shraddha Nigam And Jennifer Winget
  5. After 'Lakshya', Farhan Akhtar Confirms Making Another Film On The Indian Army
Sports News
  1. Pakistan Cricket Board Set To Make Changes In Selection Committee After Poor T20 WC Campaign
  2. BAN Vs AUS, ICC T20 WC Super 8: Shanto Vows To Win Remaining Super 8 Games Despite Batting Struggles
  3. Pakistan Cricket's New Test Coach Jason Gillespie To Arrive Next Month For Bangladesh Series Camp: Report
  4. India Tour Of South Africa: IND Set To Tour RSA For 4-Match T20I Series Starting In November - Check Schedule
  5. Today World Sports News Live: Argentina Beat Canada In Copa America 2024 Opener; All Eyes On Spanish GP FP1
World News
  1. South Sudan's Vice President Expresses Concerns Over Ongoing Peace Talks
  2. National Smoothie Day 2024 Deals, Freebies And Discounts You Can't Miss: Jamba Juice, Planet Smoothie, Playa Bowls, And More!
  3. Kylie Jenner Breaks Down Over Criticism About Her Looks On 'The Kardashians' | Video
  4. Hamada Shaqoura: The Food Blogger Cooking Through Gaza's Hunger Crisis
  5. ‘Can’t Get Khanafed Of It’ This Millenial Willy Wonka Chocolate In Dubai Is Attracting Chocoholics From Around The Globe
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs South Africa, Super 8 ICC T20 WC 2024: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report - Gros Islet, St Lucia
  2. Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Pakistan: Man Burnt Alive By Mob Over Alleged Blasphemy In Swat District
  4. Breaking News June 21 LIVE: Delhi HC Pauses Kejriwal's Release; Delhi Rains Brings Relief From Extreme Heat
  5. International Yoga Day 2024 Highlights: PM Modi Shares 'Post Yoga Selfies In Srinagar'
  6. Australia Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Highlights: Warner-Powered AUS Win Rain-Marred Clash
  7. Argentina Vs Canada, Copa America Highlights: Alvarez, Martinez Win It 2-0 For ARG; Messi Plays Record 35th Match