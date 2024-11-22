Cricket

IND Vs AUS 1st Test Innings: Pant And Reddy's Rearguard Not Enough, India Dismissed For Lowly 150 Before Tea

India, who elected to bat, lost six wickets in the second session which had 24.4 overs and were dismissed for low total of 150 runs before tea. Check the IND vs AUS 1st test first innings report here

India's Rishabh Pant loses his balance after hitting a six during play in the first cricket test between India and Australia in Perth, Australia, Friday, Nov. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Trevor Collens)
India were all out for 150 at tea on the first day of the opening Test against Australia in Perth.(Match Highlights | Streaming)

Debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy top-scored with 41 off 59 balls. Rishabh Pant (37), Dhruv Jurel (11), Washington Sundar (4), another debutant Harshit Rana and captain Jasprit Bumrah (8) were the other five Indian batters to be dismissed in the post-lunch session.

For Australia, Josh Hazlewood (4/29), Mitchell Starc (2/14), Mitchell Marsh (2/12) and captain Pat Cummins (2/67) were the wicket-takers.

Earlier, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal and one-down Devdutt Padikkal failed to open accounts in their first Test outings in Australia while star batter Virat Kohli was dismissed for 5 after facing 12 balls.

The other opener, KL Rahul, got out to a controversial caught behind decision just before lunch after scoring 26 off 74 balls.

Brief Scores:

India: 150 all out in 49.4 overs (KL Rahul 26, Rishabh Pant 37, Nitish Kumar Reddy 41; Josh Hazlewood 4/29).

