Duelbits has gained considerable popularity among gambling enthusiasts for being a safe, reliable and user-friendly platform. The platform houses a large variety of cases and many famous casino games to cater to the needs of various kinds of users. One of the best-known facts about Duelbits is that it offers a comprehensive gambling experience tailored to seasoned players and newcomers.

Although Duelbits announced its entry into the gambling scene in 2020, it quickly rose through rankings and is now a premier destination for a fair and trustworthy virtual gambling experience. Despite its reputation, the platform is only accessible in some countries around the world. If you are living in the US and are curious how you can play Duelbits USA, continue reading, as we’ll answer all your queries.

How to play Duelbits in the USA with a VPN

If you are looking to play Duelbits in the US, unfortunately, you can’t access the platform due to its being restricted in the country. However, whether you are living in the US or any other country where Duelbits is banned, using a VPN is a method you can use to gain access to the platform. This is because it masks your location, enabling you to access region-restricted sites. Here is how you can use a VPN to play Duelbits in the US:

First, you need to choose a VPN for Duelbits that you can use. While there are some free VPN for Duelbits that you can use to play on Duelbits, you might need to pay for a premium VPN.

Once you select your Duelbits VPN, you need to download, install and set up the VPN on your device.

Active your VPN and head over to the Duelbits website.

Lastly, register an account on Duelbits and start playing.

Why do you need a VPN for Duelbits: Play in California and Other States

Some people might believe that since Duelbits is restricted in the US, it might be an unsafe platform. However, that is far from the truth. Here are the main reasons why you need to use a VPN to access Duelbits in the US:

Duelbits, like many online gambling platforms, is not available in certain regions like the USA due to local regulations and licensing issues. Therefore, to access the platform, you need to use a VPN, which can mask your IP address to appear to be accessed from a permitted location.

Players often use VPN for an added additional layer of privacy and anonymity, particularly when engaging in online gambling. This is because VPNs encrypt internet traffic to make sure your data and internet activity is not being intercepted or monitored.

Sometimes, even in regions where Duelbits is available, you cannot access all the features or games. In such cases, a VPN can provide access to the full range of services offered by Duelbits as if the user were in a region with fewer restrictions.

Some users have legally registered accounts on Duelbits, but if they travel to the US and want to access Duelbits, they need to use a VPN.

Best VPNs for Duelbits

Ever since it was established in 2020, Duelbits has established itself as a renowned brand for online gambling across many countries. However, despite its global appeal, Duelbits remains out of reach for enthusiasts in several regions like the US, the UK, and Australia.

If you live in the US, UK, Australia, or any other country where Duelbits is restricted, a VPN is your best bet to play on the platform. That said, with hundreds of VPN services to choose from, selecting the right one can seem like a daunting task. However, to narrow down your choices and help you decide, we have tested and shortlisted the top 4 best VPN for Duelbits.

1- Surfshark (Best Budget-Friendly VPN for Duelbits)

With over 3200 servers in 100 countries, Surfshark is one of the best Duelbits VPN out there. The platform integrates a 256-bit AES encryption while it offers Wireguard, IKEv2, and OpenVPN protocols to make sure its users' data is safe and protected.