Unlock Duelbits in the US & California with a reliable VPN. Discover how to access this exciting casino platform hassle-free. Game on, no restrictions!

January 29, 2024

Duelbits has gained considerable popularity among gambling enthusiasts for being a safe, reliable and user-friendly platform. The platform houses a large variety of cases and many famous casino games to cater to the needs of various kinds of users. One of the best-known facts about Duelbits is that it offers a comprehensive gambling experience tailored to seasoned players and newcomers.

Although Duelbits announced its entry into the gambling scene in 2020, it quickly rose through rankings and is now a premier destination for a fair and trustworthy virtual gambling experience. Despite its reputation, the platform is only accessible in some countries around the world. If you are living in the US and are curious how you can play Duelbits USA, continue reading, as we’ll answer all your queries.

How to play Duelbits in the USA with a VPN

If you are looking to play Duelbits in the US, unfortunately, you can’t access the platform due to its being restricted in the country. However, whether you are living in the US or any other country where Duelbits is banned, using a VPN is a method you can use to gain access to the platform. This is because it masks your location, enabling you to access region-restricted sites. Here is how you can use a VPN to play Duelbits in the US:

  • First, you need to choose a VPN for Duelbits that you can use. While there are some free VPN for Duelbits that you can use to play on Duelbits, you might need to pay for a premium VPN.

  • Once you select your Duelbits VPN, you need to download, install and set up the VPN on your device.

  • Active your VPN and head over to the Duelbits website.

  • Lastly, register an account on Duelbits and start playing.

Why do you need a VPN for Duelbits: Play in California and Other States

Some people might believe that since Duelbits is restricted in the US, it might be an unsafe platform. However, that is far from the truth. Here are the main reasons why you need to use a VPN to access Duelbits in the US:

  • Duelbits, like many online gambling platforms, is not available in certain regions like the USA due to local regulations and licensing issues. Therefore, to access the platform, you need to use a VPN, which can mask your IP address to appear to be accessed from a permitted location.

  • Players often use VPN for an added additional layer of privacy and anonymity, particularly when engaging in online gambling. This is because VPNs encrypt internet traffic to make sure your data and internet activity is not being intercepted or monitored.

  • Sometimes, even in regions where Duelbits is available, you cannot access all the features or games. In such cases, a VPN can provide access to the full range of services offered by Duelbits as if the user were in a region with fewer restrictions.

  • Some users have legally registered accounts on Duelbits, but if they travel to the US and want to access Duelbits, they need to use a VPN.

Best VPNs for Duelbits

Ever since it was established in 2020, Duelbits has established itself as a renowned brand for online gambling across many countries. However, despite its global appeal, Duelbits remains out of reach for enthusiasts in several regions like the US, the UK, and Australia.

If you live in the US, UK, Australia, or any other country where Duelbits is restricted, a VPN is your best bet to play on the platform. That said, with hundreds of VPN services to choose from, selecting the right one can seem like a daunting task. However, to narrow down your choices and help you decide, we have tested and shortlisted the top 4 best VPN for Duelbits.

1- Surfshark (Best Budget-Friendly VPN for Duelbits)

With over 3200 servers in 100 countries, Surfshark is one of the best Duelbits VPN out there. The platform integrates a 256-bit AES encryption while it offers Wireguard, IKEv2, and OpenVPN protocols to make sure its users' data is safe and protected.

Pros:

  • The VPN allows you to connect to an unlimited number of devices.

  • The platform features military-grade encryption to safeguard your information.

  • The service is offered at a budget-friendly price.

  • There is a 24/7 live chat support feature to deal with your queries.

Cons:

  • The browsing speeds might tank when using the VPN.

  • Some servers might occasionally suffer slow speeds.

2. NordVPN (Best Overall VPN for Online Casinos)

Boasting a vast network of more than 5,400 servers spread across nearly 60 countries, NordVPN stands out as one of the best VPN for Duelbits. Not only is it cost-effective, but NordVPN also allows you to connect up to six devices under a single account.

Pros:

  • The platform has enforced strong encryption standards with DNS leak protection to protect user data

  • Features a robust AES 256-bit encryption that is known for its security

  • They even offer a 30-day money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied with the service

Cons:

  • It can take some time to change servers on NordVPN

3. ExpressVPN (Best VPN for Super Fast Speeds)

ExpressVPN has built a strong reputation in the market for being one of the best VPN to play Duelbits in the US. It boasts some of the fastest speeds and is the most reliable platform if you are looking for a smooth gaming experience on Duelbits USA.

Pros:

  • Holds a strict zero logs policy to protect the privacy of user data

  • The service provides exceptionally fast browsing speeds

  • Equip with all necessary security measures to protect against data leaks

  • Has servers in more than 94 countries

  • 30-day money back guarantee if you're not satisfied with the service

Cons:

  • It is relatively more expensive as compared to the other providers

5. IPVanish (Most Reliable VPN)

Apart from having 2,000 servers in 75+ locations, IPVanish is a no-logs provider that is one of the most reliable VPN services you can try out. It employs a 256-bit encryption security encryption to protect user data and even has a built-in kill switch and DNS leak protection.

Pros:

  • The VPN has cheap yearly plans that you can avail

  • You can have an unlimited number of connections to the VPN at the same time

  • Has robust security measures and a no-logs policy set in place

Cons

  • The VPN provider doesn’t have an app for Linux users

  • The app might not work as smoothly in China

Our Approach to Assessing the Best VPNs for Duelbits

Since there are plenty of VPNs to choose from, when identifying the best Duelbits VPN for yourself, you need to consider many different factors. On top of that, when choosing a VPN for online gambling, you need to make sure that it allows you to access restricted platforms like Duelbits and enables you to gamble with ease. To spare you the trouble of sifting through countless VPNs, we've taken on the task and refined your options based on the following criteria:

  • We assess the size and distribution of each VPN's server network and make sure that these VPNs offer servers in countries where Duelbits is legally accessible.

  • We’ve used and tested all the VPNs for their speed and stability, ensuring they can provide a smooth online gaming experience without significant lag or interruption.

  • The security measures employed by the VPN were thoroughly examined, making sure they employ robust encryptions and have strict policies on data logging to guarantee user privacy and data protection.

  • The interface of the VPN software was also taken into account. Naturally, you’ll want to use a VPN that is simple to use.

  • We examine the range of devices and operating systems each VPN supports, ensuring broad compatibility for different users.

  • The responsiveness and helpfulness of the VPN’s customer support team are taken into account as well to make sure customers will be able to receive prompt assistance whenever they need it.

  • The cost of each VPN service is compared against its features and performance to determine the overall value for users, particularly those who plan to use it primarily for Duelbits USA.

Is It Legal to Use a VPN to Play Duelbits?

The legality of using a VPN to play Duelbits greatly depends on the laws and regulations being followed in your region or country. While countries like the US, UK, and Canada have no restrictions regarding using VPNs, the use of VPNs is banned in countries like China, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates.

However, even if you live in a country where a VPN is allowed, trying to access Duelbits using a VPN violates the platform's terms of service and can potentially lead to your account getting suspended. That is why if you are using a VPN to access Duelbits, ensure it is a strong VPN that will go undetected by the platform.

Can I Use a Free VPN for Duelbits?

It’s no secret that there are free VPNs that you can use. However, most of the time, these free VPNs often come with many restrictions, such as a limited number of server options, limited bandwidth, or even lower speeds unless you pay for the premium version. Free VPNs also come with security concerns as they often sell your personal data. If you are looking for a free VPN for Duelbits, you’ll have to make do with these restrictions and concerns. It is worth noting that there are plenty of premium VPNs that offer a free demo version for you to try out, which you can use in California or any region around the world. Here are some of the best free VPN for Duelbits you can use:

  • NordVPN: Offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, allowing users to test their extensive server network and robust security features.

  • ExpressVPN: Known for its high speed and strong encryption, ExpressVPN provides a 30-day money-back guarantee.

  • Surfshark: Offers a 30-day refund policy and allows unlimited simultaneous connections, making it a versatile choice.

  • CyberGhost: Provides a 24-hour free trial and a 45-day money-back guarantee, with a user-friendly interface and a wide range of server locations.

  • PrivateVPN: Offers a 7-day free trial without needing payment details, along with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Where is Duelbits Blocked?

It is not uncommon for online casinos to be blocked in various countries. These restrictions are often due to different gambling regulations that vary from nation to nation. Here are the countries that have completely blocked Duelbits:

  • Afghanistan

  • Albania

  • Algeria

  • Angola

  • Aruba

  • Australia

  • Austria

  • Bonaire

  • Cambodia

  • Curaçao

  • Ecuador

  • France

  • Guyana

  • Hong Kong

  • Indonesia

  • Iran

  • Iraq

  • Israel

  • Kuwait

  • Lao

  • Myanmar

  • Namibia

  • Netherlands

  • Nicaragua

  • North Korea

  • Pakistan

  • Panama

  • Papua New Guinea

  • Philippines

  • Saba

  • Singapore

  • South Korea

  • Spain

  • St Martin

  • Statia

  • Sudan

  • Syria

  • Taiwan

  • Uganda

  • UK

  • USA

  • Yemen

  • Zimbabwe

Final Thoughts

With Duelbits being such a popular and reputable platform, it is understandable why many players would want to access the platform. That said, due to the platform being restricted in many regions and countries, many individuals resort to using VPNs. However, it's important to remember that while VPNs can provide a workaround, they come with their considerations. Users should be aware of the legal implications of using VPNs in their specific regions and the potential risks of violating Duelbit's terms of service.

FAQ

What is the Best VPN to play Duelbits in the USA?

NordVPN is the best VPN to play Duelbits in the USA. With its extensive server network, robust security features, and reliable performance, NordVPN ensures a smooth gaming experience.

How to Play Duelbits in California?

To play Duelbits in California or any other state in the USA, you need to use a VPN set to a country where Duelbits is not restricted. This is because Duelbit is blocked in the USA, and you need to use a VPN to bypass this restriction.

Can I Play Duelbits in the USA without VPN?

You can’t play Duelbits in the USA due to the platform being banned in the country. Therefore, to play Duelbits USA, you need a VPN to bypass this restriction.

