Friday, Jun 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Outlook Spotlight

Makeup Artist Arvind Kaur’s Top Tips For Brides-To-Be

Celebrity makeup artist Arvind Kaur is a multi-faceted personality, who creates divas out of everyday brides and whose skills with makeup have made her a favorite among Bollywood prima donnas as well.

Makeup Artist Arvind Kaur’s Top Tips For Brides-To-Be
Arvind Kaur

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Jun 2022 3:53 pm

The beauty industry has been brimming with makeup artists as the profession has attracted immense popularity over the years. The renowned celebrity makeup artist has carved a niche for herself in the overcrowded field with her hard work and thorough understanding of makeup concepts. She specializes in bridal makeup and is known for transforming looks with her talent and finesse. Arvind doesn’t believe in forced makeup and works closely with her clients to help them with a natural glow. 

An Arvind Kaur Bride looks like a miracle and she does the makeup in such a way that the bride looks the most photogenic for their special day. It is a dream for the to-be-Bride to get decked up by Arvind Kaur. 

Arvind Kaur gives a few tips for all the brides-to-be to get glowing skin for the first time. She has emphasized the use of homemade facials to keep the youthful skin intact. Brides tend to get stressed out before their weddings and hence it is all the more important to take care of their skin well in advance so that due to the last moment stress, their natural beauty does not fade away. She also suggests avoiding new products before their wedding day. She adds insomnia results in dark circles, pimples and darkening of the skin. Hence it becomes important for the bride to sleep well. Also, skin care services 2-3 months prior to the wedding day are advisable. A properly enriched diet with omega oil and plenty of water intake is the key to glowing skin. 

Related stories

Nidhi Kurda Khurana: The Splendid Stylist Who Recently Attended Vikrant Massey And Sheetal Thakur’s Wedding

You Are Cordially Invited To India’s First 3D Wedding At Yug Metaverse

Unique Indian Bridal And Wedding Wear, Made With Millennials in Mind

Arvind Kaur had worked closely with Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Kainaat Arora, Urvashi Rautela, Sana Khan, Mouni Roy and many others. 

Arvind Kaur, the expert MUA said the lockdown period can be used by the Brides-to-be to experiment with their looks. She said, “Don’t stress out and use the lockdown period in creating some good creative looks by using different colors on eyes and going a little bold with the eyeliner and you can always create a difference by adding neon color to it sometimes, these times are uncertain for sure but we can always do a little experiment with the looks and feel the beauty of creativity, keeping the base subtle and highlighter on point with perfectly contoured face and a peachy blush on cheeks!” 

Arvind Kaur is considered a magician by her clients’ many of whom consider her their idol. She truly is considered a make-up artist par excellence.

Tags

Outlook Spotlight Outlook Spotlight Make Up Studio Makeup Artists Celebrity Wedding Celebrity Stylist Bollywood Bride Weddings
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Presidential Election 2022: How Is The President Of India Elected, All You Need To Know

Presidential Election 2022: How Is The President Of India Elected, All You Need To Know

ENG Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Preview, Streaming

ENG Vs NZ, 2nd Test: Preview, Streaming