Makeup Artist Arvind Kaur’s Top Tips For Brides-To-Be

The beauty industry has been brimming with makeup artists as the profession has attracted immense popularity over the years. The renowned celebrity makeup artist has carved a niche for herself in the overcrowded field with her hard work and thorough understanding of makeup concepts. She specializes in bridal makeup and is known for transforming looks with her talent and finesse. Arvind doesn’t believe in forced makeup and works closely with her clients to help them with a natural glow.

An Arvind Kaur Bride looks like a miracle and she does the makeup in such a way that the bride looks the most photogenic for their special day. It is a dream for the to-be-Bride to get decked up by Arvind Kaur.

Arvind Kaur gives a few tips for all the brides-to-be to get glowing skin for the first time. She has emphasized the use of homemade facials to keep the youthful skin intact. Brides tend to get stressed out before their weddings and hence it is all the more important to take care of their skin well in advance so that due to the last moment stress, their natural beauty does not fade away. She also suggests avoiding new products before their wedding day. She adds insomnia results in dark circles, pimples and darkening of the skin. Hence it becomes important for the bride to sleep well. Also, skin care services 2-3 months prior to the wedding day are advisable. A properly enriched diet with omega oil and plenty of water intake is the key to glowing skin.

Arvind Kaur had worked closely with Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Kainaat Arora, Urvashi Rautela, Sana Khan, Mouni Roy and many others.

Arvind Kaur, the expert MUA said the lockdown period can be used by the Brides-to-be to experiment with their looks. She said, “Don’t stress out and use the lockdown period in creating some good creative looks by using different colors on eyes and going a little bold with the eyeliner and you can always create a difference by adding neon color to it sometimes, these times are uncertain for sure but we can always do a little experiment with the looks and feel the beauty of creativity, keeping the base subtle and highlighter on point with perfectly contoured face and a peachy blush on cheeks!”

Arvind Kaur is considered a magician by her clients’ many of whom consider her their idol. She truly is considered a make-up artist par excellence.