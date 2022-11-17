FullyVital Enhance Hair Growth System Reviews (Fake Or Legit) Know This Before Buy!

Human hair is an integral part of boosting one’s confidence. Hair follicles provide the hair with color, texture, and growth. In addition, they enable thermoregulation and retain stem cells to avoid tissue invasion. However, some modern cosmetic hair products contain harmful compounds detrimental to the hair and the scalp’s skin. As a result, they cause adverse effects, including hair loss.

FullyVital’s Enhance Hair Growth System combines multiple elements to encourage hair growth. The products are formulated to enhance the natural regrowth of thicker and fuller hair on the scalp. In addition, the dietary supplement supports hair regrowth and anchors the hair without incorporating harmful chemicals.

What Is FullyVital’s Enhance Hair Growth System?

FullyVital Enhance Hair Growth System is a program that combines the Gold & Grows Roller, a thickening hairbrush, a dietary supplement, and a serum regimen. The combination of vitamins, serum, and roller helps stimulate hair growth and combat hormonal imbalance that leads to hair loss. The natural formula contains 100% vegan ingredients that enhance the nourishment of hair follicles. According to the manufacturer, the natural hair growth supplement rebalances hormones and restores optimal body functions for fuller and thicker hair growth.

What Does the FullyVital’s Enhance Hair Growth System Entail?

The hair growth system combines four parts, including:

Enhance Hair Growth Supplement

The dietary supplement is made of natural superfoods that work to balance hormones and alleviate the effects of stress. Consumers are recommended to take four capsules daily with their meals.

Hair Growth Roller

Hair is stimulated with a micro-point roller that reactivates hair follicles and enhances hair regrowth. It doesn't harm the scalp, and the micro-points stimulate the release of hair growth factors into the hair follicles.

Goldilocks Thickening Hairbrush

FullyVital’s 100% natural bamboo hairbrush aids in the removal of old strands and stimulates the scalp for hair regrowth. In addition, bamboo bristles are sustainable and improve circulation for the regrowth of thicker hair.

Enhance Hair Growth Serum

The non-greasy Enhance Hair serum contains powerful ingredients that prevent hair loss and support the regrowth of fuller and thicker hair since it increases ATP in the stem cells of the hair follicles. ATP revitalizes the stem cells and stimulates hair growth.

FullyVital Hair Growth System Usage

Consumers can follow the iterative Hair growth system and restore thicker and fuller hair. Here’s how to use the hair regrowth system:

Take four vegan capsules daily- consumers should take two capsules with meals twice daily for a total of four capsules each day

Brushing the scalp-using the Goldilocks hairbrush, consumers need to brush their scalp up to 100-200 times every evening before applying FullyVital Hair Growth serum. The serum revitalizes the hair follicles and strengthens the new hair.

Using Gold and Grow roller- it’s recommended that consumers use the scalp-friendly roller 1-2 times weekly on the affected parts of the scalp to reactivate hair follicles and enhance new hair growth.

FullyVital Enhance Hair Growth Supplement Ingredients

According to the manufacturer, the supplement combines DHT balance and flow complex. In addition, Veggie capsules contain natural ingredients without chemicals that cause adverse effects. The dietary supplement is a blend of 12 herbal extracts and a vitamin complex. These are some of the vegan superfoods contained in FullyVital’s hair supplement:

Saw Palmetto: This ingredient enhances male hormonal balance and inhibits the absorption of DHT. By blocking DHT, the saw palmetto encourages hair growth on the scalp.

Pine Bark: It is one of the lab-proven ingredients for supporting hair growth. Pine Bark has polyphenols and flavonoids that boost the circulation of nutrients in the scalp and support new hair growth.

Green Tea Extract: Green tea has an antioxidant compound that reduces DHT-induced hair loss by lengthening the androgen hair growth stage and slowing down the hair-shedding phase.

Curcumin: The compound is extracted from turmeric, which lowers inflammation, combats hair thinning, and inhibits the conversion of testosterone into DHT. DHT blocks nutrients from reaching the hair follicles leading to malnourishment. Failure to obtain essential nutrients leads to hair loss. Curcumin curbs the adverse effects of DHT.

Ashwagandha: This extract is obtained from the potent root in Ayurvedic medicine. Ashwagandha supports hormonal balance and fosters prolonged hair growth cycles. It is an adaptogen and besides hair growth support, ashwagandha helps the body to cope with stress and aging.

Pterostilbene: The extract is obtained from grapes, peanuts, almonds, and blueberries. It’s a potent oxidant, and it supports cellular aging and metabolism.

Ginkgo Biloba: It’s an essential ingredient contained in the FullyVital Enhance Hair Growth formula. It widens blood vessels to support a better blood supply to the hair follicles and enhance their nourishment.

Biotin (Vitamin B7): The vitamin is proven to aid in hair regrowth and is obtained in meat, fish, eggs, seeds, and nuts.

Vitamin Complex: Each vegan capsule also contains 7 vitamins, iodine, and 3 minerals that nourish the hair follicles and enhance the growth of healthier and thicker hair.

FullyVital Enhance Hair Growth System Benefits

According to the manufacturer of the veggie capsules, consumers can gain the following benefits:

Rebalances Hormones: Estrogen is the main female hormone, and if levels fall due to aging, testosterone may become predominant. The latter adversely affects the hair follicles, making them become thinner and leading to hair loss. The FullyVital Enhance Hair Growth supplement contains a powerful root extract that counteracts hormones and supports a prolonged hair growth cycle.

Alleviates the Effects of Stress: The superfoods contained in FullyVital reduce stress and nourish hair follicles, and help consumer regrow their hair

Nourishes the Follicle: With the regimen, consumers find nourishment from the dietary supplement. The blend of 12 herbal extracts and a vitamin complex provides essential nutrients to the hair follicles enabling new hair growth.

FullyVital Enhance Hair Growth System Pricing

Consumers can order the complete system from the official website, which includes the following:

The Enhance Hair Supplement

The Enhance Hair Serum

The Gold & Grow Roller

Thickening Hairbrush

The total cost for the entire package is $118, saving consumers $88. In addition, the FullyVital hair growth formula is backed by a 120-day money-back guarantee. Consumers who aren’t satisfied with the product can contact customer service via email at support@fullyvital.com to discuss the return policy.

Final Verdict

High DHT levels can cause hair follicles to shrink, shortening the hair growth cycle. In addition, it leads to thinner and more brittle hair that breaks or falls out. The latter causes hair loss and makes it hard for stem cells and hair follicles to grow new hair.

The creator of the FullyVital Hair Growth system claims that the formula has potent nutrients that combat DHT’s adverse effects and supports the regrowth of thicker and fuller hair. In addition, the Enhance Hair dietary supplement aids in nourishing hair follicles and alleviates the effects of stress on the body. The formula combines 12 herbal extracts and a vitamin complex, and it’s combined with a serum that revitalizes the hair follicles. Visit the official website to order the FullyVital Hair Growth system today!

