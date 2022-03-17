Crazycatz, Redefining The Future Of Web3 Collectibles

Web 3 has become one of the new buzz phrases in the streets today. Go to the gym, market, at work, or parties, and everyone is talking about it. But have you ever imagined transitioning from the socio-political reality that social media has created in your mind into a new dimension of the web?

Web 3 is without a doubt the next phase of the internet. This move is centered on the ecosystems of decentralized, interoperable, trustless, and permissionless projects- and this is where NFTs come in.

A real-world utility: Crazycatz NFT

With the increase in the NFT trading volume surpassing $11 Billion, it is clear NFTs are the future. To prove this, NFT was one of the most searched words of 2021. One NFT that is set to shake the industry is the Crazycatz NFT.

This NFT idea came from creating an NFT collection that connects the real and digital world by creating real partnerships with established companies. It comprises 8,888 individually unique NFTs with over 200+ traits inspired by drawing upon the Asian and Western culture.

Crazycatz collaborates with a Chinese alcohol company called “No Rules” to bring out a Crazycatz branded line of craft beer. This collaboration will solidify Crazycatz as a credible NFT collection that is trusted. It will bring trust, longevity, and real-world utility to the project.

Web 3 collectibles: Intertwining NFTs and Web 3.0

Web3 is characterized by internet services and mobile apps developed on decentralized blockchain technology. It also includes NFTs, among other things like DAOs, and cryptocurrency.

Also, it is primarily built on technological innovation; decentralized data networks, edge computing, and artificial intelligence. The growth of NFTs, particularly this upcoming Crazycatz, will empower skilled professionals, artists, and entrepreneurs to encapsulate innovation. This move will envision a trustless, connected, accountable network for efficiently delivering value.

The Roadmap

1. Rolling out the marketing campaign for Crazycatz NFT.

2. Partnering with a Chinese alcohol company, “No Rules.”

3. Launching the Crazycatz merchandise.

4. Donate to a charity chosen by the community.

5. Current holders entered into a giveaway to be airdropped free NFTs from the collection.

6. Event sponsoring.

7. Blend the bridge between the physical and digital world

Crazycatz, among other NFTs, will represent both transferable entities and nontransferable tokens that people value. Therefore, commercialization of the Web 3.0 protocols will manifest itself as fungible utility tokens.

Be sure to keep up to date with Crazycatz on Instagram and Twitter.



