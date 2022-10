Vidarbha Sahitya Sangh president Manohar Mhaisalkar passed away on Friday in Nagpur at the age of 90.

Vidarbha Sahitya Sangh working president Ravindra Shobhane said Mhaisalkar was hospitalized a day earlier and breathed his last on Friday evening.

Mhaisalkar joined the Vidarbha Sahitya Sangh in 1972 and was its president since 2006, he said.

(Inputs from PTI)