Friday, Dec 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Hosts 'Assam Day' Event In Delhi

Home National

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Hosts 'Assam Day' Event In Delhi

Those who participated included JNU Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, former pro vice chancellor of JNU Kapil Kapoor apart from many other intellectuals and dignitaries from different academic backgrounds.

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal
Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Dec 2022 8:27 pm

An event to mark the 'Assam Day' was held here on Friday with Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal hosting an eminent gathering of academicians and writers to discuss various subjects related to the state from a historical and contemporary context, an official statement said.

Those who participated included JNU Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, former pro vice chancellor of JNU Kapil Kapoor apart from many other intellectuals and dignitaries from different academic backgrounds.

"Today, on the pious occasion of Assam Day, we pay our sincere homage to the great unifier and the founder of the great Ahom dynasty in Assam, Swargadeo Saulung Sukapha. "The priceless contribution of this great soul to unify the various communities to build the greater Assamese society remains the cornerstone of our identity," Sonowal was quoted as saying.

The former Assam chief minister is the cabinet minister for ports, shipping, waterways and Ayush.

"Swargadeo Sukapha is a symbol of unity, good governance, and bravery for every Asomiya to draw inspiration from. The great king and founder of the Ahom dynasty displayed a rare combination of intellect, valour, and vision which helped him to become one of the greatest leaders of Assam ever," he said.
    
Under his stewardship, Sonowal said, the Assamese society worked to become 'Atma Nirbhar' as it started manufacturing various weapons, tools, and goods that made the society an invincible military power.

"This strategic genius empowered us to regularly thwart any foreign invasion, including the multiple ones by the Mughals. The vision and value system that the great Swargadeo Sukapha ingrained while building the greater Assamese society still helps us to represent our society and Assam on the national and international stage with great pride," he said.
    
A number of other participants, including senior bureaucrats and technocrats hailing from the north eastern state, also spoke during the event. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Related stories

Sarbananda Sonowal Asks New Recruits To Make India Strong

If We Take Care Of Nature, It Will Take Care Of Us: Sarbananda Sonowal

Central Schemes Being Successfully Implemented In Jammu And Kashmir With People's Support: Sarbananda Sonowal

Tags

National Assam Day JNU Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit Former Pro Vice Chancellor Of JNU Kapil Kapoor Swargadeo Saulung Sukapha Assamese Society Atma Nirbhar Sarbananda Sonowal
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Enormous Potential For Film-Making In Bihar: Nitish Kumar

Enormous Potential For Film-Making In Bihar: Nitish Kumar

JNU Campus Defaced With Anti-Brahmin Slogans

JNU Campus Defaced With Anti-Brahmin Slogans