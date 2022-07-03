Sunday, Jul 03, 2022
Train Engine Catches Fire In Bihar, Nobody Hurt

A senior railway official the engine of a passenger train caught fire in the East Champaran district of Bihar on Sunday though nobody was injured in the incident.

Train caught fire (Representational Image) Shutterstock

Updated: 03 Jul 2022 9:42 pm

The engine of a passenger train caught fire in the East Champaran district of Bihar on Sunday though nobody was injured in the incident, a senior railway official said.


According to East Central Railway zone's Chief Public Relations Officer Virendra Kumar, the mishap took place at around 6 am when smoke started billowing out of the engine attached to the rear of the Raxaul-Narkatiaganj passenger.


The driver was immediately informed and the engine was decoupled, said the CPRO, adding that railway traffic was not affected because of the mishap. 

