SC Acquits Man Accused Of Raping Married Woman On Pretext Of Marriage

The Supreme Court on Wednesday acquitted a man accused of raping a married woman on the pretext of marriage, saying she was mature enough to understand the consequences of her actions.

A bench of justices C T Ravikumar and Rajesh Bindal also noted that there were discrepancies in the FIR and the statement of the complainant recorded under Section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey, appearing for the accused, Vinod Gupta, submitted that the FIR is nothing but an abuse of the process of law as the physical relations between the two were consensual.