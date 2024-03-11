Politics Of Beauty Contests: Can Beauty Be Standardised?

Though these protests were confined within the walls of social media in 2019, the history of beauty contests and the women’s movement suggest that since the 1960s, it has always been a matter of concern for the feminists who have been trying to fight the essentiality of beauty and its determination through the male gaze. The Miss World, Miss Universe, Miss International and Miss Earth contests, better known as the Big Four of beauty pageants, that have been around since 1951, have seen an evolution of the stipulations, regulations and the platform through the decades.