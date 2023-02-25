Sunday, Feb 26, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Mumbai Sees Three Covid-19 Case, No Death; Active Tally At 32

Home National

Mumbai Sees Three Covid-19 Case, No Death; Active Tally At 32

As per BMC data, the recovery rate is 98.3 per cent, the caseload doubling time is 1,65,436 days, and the overall growth rate of cases between February 18 and 24 stood at 0.0004 per cent.

Mumbai Sees Three Covid-19 Case, No Death; Active Tally At 32
Mumbai Sees Three Covid-19 Case, No Death; Active Tally At 32 Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Feb 2023 10:59 pm

Mumbai on Saturday reported three COVID-19 cases, which took the tally here to 11,55,350, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,747, a civic official said.

The recovery count increased by 10 in the last 24 hours to reach 11,35,571, which left the active caseload at 32, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official added.

As per BMC data, the recovery rate is 98.3 per cent, the caseload doubling time is 1,65,436 days, and the overall growth rate of cases between February 18 and 24 stood at 0.0004 per cent.

Related stories

Celeb Chef Sanjeev Kapur Says Post-Covid, Indian Hospitality Sector On Growth Trajectory

North Korea: Food Shortage Worsens Amid Covid-19; Experts Say No Famine Yet

Active Covid Cases In India Rise To 2,090

So far, 1,87,51,096 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the city, including 1,129 samples in the past 24 hours, as per civic data.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Active Covid Cases Covid Deaths Covid Tally COVID Restrictions COVID-19 Mumbai Maharashtra
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Three Years Of Delhi Violence: Memory And Erasure

Three Years Of Delhi Violence: Memory And Erasure

One Year Of Russian Invasion, One Year Of Ukrainian Resistance

One Year Of Russian Invasion, One Year Of Ukrainian Resistance