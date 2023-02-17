Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Mumbai Sees Four Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally 24 As Five Recover

Mumbai Sees Four Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally 24 As Five Recover

The recovery count increased by five to touch 11,35,537, which left Mumbai with 24 active cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

Mumbai Sees Four Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally 24 As Five Recover Photo: PTI/Nand Kumar

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 Feb 2023 9:06 pm

Mumbai reported four COVID-19 cases on Friday, which took the tally here to 11,55,308, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,747, a civic official said.

On Thursday too, the metropolis had reported identical case and death figures.

The recovery count increased by five to touch 11,35,537, which left Mumbai with 24 active cases, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation official said.

As per BMC data, the recovery rate is 98.3 per cent and the caseload doubling time is 2,59,964 days.

So far, 1,87,40,611 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country's financial capital, including 1,127 in the last 24 hours.

The overall growth rate of cases between February 10 and 16 was 0.0003 per cent, as per official data.

-With PTI Input

