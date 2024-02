Among the nine people injured, ranging in age from 17 to 60.

Six of them were admitted to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital in Ghatkopar while others were admitted to Sion Hospital, Shatabdi Hospital in Govandi, and Manek Hospital in Chembur.

Providing an update on their conditions, the official noted that three of the injured individuals, with burns exceeding 50 percent, are in critical condition.

Meanwhile, five others remain stable, and a 42-year-old man with minor injuries has been discharged from Shatabdi Hospital.