Tuesday, Feb 08, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Mayor Hints At Unlocking Mumbai By February-End As COVID-19 Cases Dip

The mayor's statement comes a day after Mumbai reported 356 COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily rise after December 21, 2021, when the third wave of the pandemic began, and five fatalities.

Mayor Hints At Unlocking Mumbai By February-End As COVID-19 Cases Dip
A medic from NMMC Health Department collects a swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 test. PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Feb 2022 6:19 pm

Amid a significant drop in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, city Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Tuesday hinted that the Maharashtra capital will be unlocked by the end of this month and underlined the need for resumption of all activities.

The case positivity rate of Mumbai fell to 1.10 per cent, officials had said. Speaking to reporters here, Pednekar also said that Mumbai will achieve 100 per cent vaccination within a week.

Related stories

Covid-19 Awareness Mural In Mumbai

Covid-19: BMC Eases Restrictions In Mumbai, Allows Reopening Of Beaches, Gardens

Mumbai Students Mask Up As Schools Reopen After Covid-19 Scare

Quoting Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's additional commissioner Suresh Kakani, the mayor said that the city may be unlocked by the end of this month. "It is good news for all. Everything must resume as soon as possible," Pedenkar said but cautioned citizens against lowering their guard.

She said that people will have to wear face masks and maintain social distancing as per the norms. The mayor further said that presently only one building in Mumbai remains sealed due to the detection of COVID-19 cases among its residents. "This building will be de-sealed within a few days," she added.

With the COVID-19 graph falling, the civic body had relaxed some of the restrictions earlier this month. A top BMC had said that the third wave of the pandemic began on December 21 last year.

On February 1, the Mumbai civic body had allowed all tourist locations, restaurants and theatres to operate or remain open with 50 per cent occupancy. The BMC had said that beaches, gardens and parks would be accessible to people once again during normal hours while the ban on the gathering of five or more people in public at night has been removed.

These new guidelines of the BMC will remain in force till February 28, 2022. There shall be no restrictions on movement during night hours of 11.00 pm to 5.00 am, as per the guidelines.

Amusement or theme parks, swimming pools, restaurants, theatres, natyagriha (drama theatres) and water parks were allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity. Cultural and folk entertainment programs including 'bhajans' were allowed with 50 per cent capacity of the hall or pandal. Marriages and competitive sports including horse racing were also allowed with 25 per cent occupancy of the venue.

With inputs from PTI. 

Tags

National Mumbai City Covid-19 Cases Covid Third Wave Vaccination Covid-19 Positivity Rate
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Some People Keeping Karnataka Hijab Row Matter Burning: HC

Some People Keeping Karnataka Hijab Row Matter Burning: HC

Electioneering Ends For First Phase Of Polling In UP

2020 Delhi Riots: HC Grants Time For Impleadment Of Political Leaders In Pleas Alleging Hate Speeches

Report Sought On Pondy Govt Teacher's Objection To Hijab In Class

Karnataka Will Suffer Badly From River Linking Projects Announced In Budget: Devegowda

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

In this handout image released by Buckingham Palace Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is photographed at Sandringham House to mark the start of Her Majesty's Platinum Jubilee Year in Sandringham, England.

Queen Elizabeth II Offers Support To Have The Duchess Of Cornwall Become Queen Camilla

Actors Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in a still from the 'BadeMiyanChoteMiyan' announcement trailer.

'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' Teaser: Akshay Kumar Joins Hands With Tiger Shroff For This Action Flick

Students wearing hijab sit outside their school as the school authorities denied entry for wearing a hijab or scarf, in Kundapura of Udupi district,

Students Protest In Karnataka Over Hijab Row

Class VII students join the 'Paray Sikhshalay', an outdoor learning initiative started by the West Bengal Government to follow all Covid-19 protocols, in Nadia.

West Bengal Launches 'Paray Shikshalay' To Help Kids Stay In School Amid Covid-19

A woman wearing a face shield to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, performs during the inauguration of the Carnival celebrations in La Paz, Bolivia.

Bolivia Carnival: A Riot Of Colours To Cure Pandemic Blues