Max Temp Settles At 29.6 Deg C In Delhi

The maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 29.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday, five notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature settled at 11.7 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, they said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 95 and 41 per cent, the IMD official said.

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy sky and moderate to dense fog on Sunday morning, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 31 and 13 degrees Celsius respectively.

On Friday, the minimum temperature settled at 12.8 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was recorded at 29.8 degrees Celsius.

-With PTI Input