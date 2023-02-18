Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Max Temp Settles At 29.6 Deg C In Delhi

Home National

Max Temp Settles At 29.6 Deg C In Delhi

The minimum temperature settled at 11.7 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, they said.

Delhi weather forecast
Delhi weather forecast PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Feb 2023 7:00 pm

The maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 29.6 degrees Celsius on Saturday, five notches above the season's average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature settled at 11.7 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, they said.

The relative humidity oscillated between 95 and 41 per cent, the IMD official said.

Related stories

Emergency Declared In West Virginia Amid Severe Weather Conditions

Cold Weather Conditions Continue In Punjab, Haryana

Delhi Weather: Light Rain, Foggy Weather Predicted Due To Western Disturbance; Minimum Temperature Likely To Rise

The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy sky and moderate to dense fog on Sunday morning, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to hover around 31 and 13 degrees Celsius respectively.

On Friday, the minimum temperature settled at 12.8 degrees Celsius while the maximum temperature was recorded at 29.8 degrees Celsius.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Delhi Weather Maximum Temperature Weather News Climate Change New Delhi
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India's Exports May Rise By 3-5% This Fiscal: FIEO

India's Exports May Rise By 3-5% This Fiscal: FIEO

Thai Temple Left Empty After All Monks Fail Drug Test, Turn Out To Be Meth Addicts

Thai Temple Left Empty After All Monks Fail Drug Test, Turn Out To Be Meth Addicts