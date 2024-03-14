Maintenance Cases: Mandatorily Pass Order Asking Parties To Disclose Assets, Allahabad HC To Courts

The high court, after hearing parties concerned, observed, "It seems appropriate to direct that when an application under Section 125 of CrPC or a complaint under Section 12 of DV Act or an application under Section 24 of Hindu Marriage Act is filed before the Court concerned, it should by passing a specific order on the order-sheet direct the applicant to file his/her affidavit of disclosure of assets and liabilities in accordance with the guidelines given by the Hon'ble Supreme Court."