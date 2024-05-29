Language & Prejudice

The unexpected rise of the term ‘Pride’ in the Indian context is particularly noteworthy. Pride celebrations have become a testament to the spirit of resistance against discrimination and violence. In a country where conservative values often clash with the push for LGBTQIA+ rights, the language of pride becomes a powerful tool for advocacy and visibility. In a society where gender roles have been rigidly defined, embracing these terms provides a nuanced understanding of gender identities. Similarly, the acknowledgement of ‘asexuality’, a term once hardly known, marks a significant shift in understanding sexual attraction, fostering a more inclusive discourse around diverse experiences. Understanding and embracing this evolving language is a crucial step towards creating a more inclusive society in line with India’s cultural diversity. A rich vocabulary is needed to express authentic selves, making language not just a tool but a bridge connecting hearts and minds in the beautiful journey of self-discovery.