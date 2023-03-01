Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Kerala CM Wishes M K Stalin On Turning 70

Kerala CM Wishes M K Stalin On Turning 70

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin
Kerala CM wished DMK president M K Stalin AFP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Mar 2023 5:36 pm

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday extended birthday greetings to his Tamil Nadu counterpart and DMK president M K Stalin on turning 70.

Vijayan took to Twitter to convey his birthday wishes and said that by standing in defence of federalism, secularism and our mother tongues, Stalin has won hearts across the country.

"Warmest birthday wishes to dear Comrade @mkstalin. Your efforts to strengthen Kerala - Tamil Nadu bonds are deeply appreciated. Standing in defence of federalism, secularism and our mother tongues, you've won hearts across the country. Wishing you happiness, health and success," he tweeted. Stalin's birthday was celebrated by his party and supporters across Tamil Nadu with fervour.

National
