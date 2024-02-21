Homemakers Are Equal To Earning Household Members: What Is The SC Domestic Worker Compensation Case?

What Is Minimum Notional Income?

Minimum notional income refers to the lowest estimated or assumed income that an individual is deemed to have earned, even if they did not actually earn it.

In the context of a homemaker's compensation, minimum notional income is often used to assign a value to a woman's household contributions.

A 2021 BBC report looked at a study done by Prabha Kotiswaran, a law and justice professor at King's College London which examined around 200 cases filed between 1968 and 2021 under an Indian law that governs road transport vehicles and imposes penalties for reckless driving, among other things.

She found that the courts in the country had created a new legal approach regarding compensation for household work. Judges had determined a value for the unpaid work done by women who had passed away in road accidents, in order to fix a compensation amount.

“The Supreme Court has awarded lump sum amounts up to 9,000 rupees a month as a notional income for a deceased housewife aged between 34-59 years with a lower amount for elderly women, aged between 62-72. Compensation decreased with age as courts believed she would be doing less childcare work as children grew up,” the report stated.

The study also found a case where the concept of "equal economic partnership" was used. “In one judgement, the judges viewed marriage as an ‘equal economic partnership’ so that the homemaker's salary would be half of the husband's salary,” the BBC report stated.