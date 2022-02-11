Friday, Feb 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Hijab Controversy: Student Files Plea In Supreme Court Challenging Karnataka HC Order

The appeal filed by a student contended that the Karnataka Hight Court has sought to curtail the fundamental right of Muslim student women by not allowing them to wear the hijab.

Hijab Controversy: Student Files Plea In Supreme Court Challenging Karnataka HC Order
Representational Image PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Feb 2022 9:36 am

An appeal has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the direction of the Karnataka High Court that has asked students not to insist on wearing any cloth on campuses of educational institutions which can instigate people, till the matter is resolved. 

The plea filed by a student has sought a stay on the direction of the high court, which is hearing the hijab issue, as well as the proceedings going on before the three judge bench.

The appeal contended that the high court has sought to curtail the fundamental right of Muslim student women by not allowing them to wear the hijab.

The high court has posted the matter for Monday and also said educational institutions can resume classes for students. 

The three-judge full bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice J M Khazi and Justice Krishna S Dixit, which was formed on Wednesday, also said it wants the matter to be resolved at the earliest but till that time peace and tranquillity is to be maintained. 

"Till the disposal of the matter, you people should not insist on wearing all these religious things," Awasthi had said. 

"We will pass an order. Let the schools-colleges start. But till the matter is resolved, no student should insist on wearing religious dress", he had said. 

On Wednesday, Justice Dixit, who was hearing the case, referred the case to Justice Awasthi's consideration with a view that a larger bench may look into the case. 

The Hijab row started in December end when a few students started coming to a government pre-university college in Udupi wearing Hijab. To protest against it, some Hindu students turned up wearing saffron scarves. 

The row spread to other educational institutions in different parts of the State, and the protests took a violent turn at some place earlier this week, prompting the government on Tuesday to declare three days holiday for the institutions.

Tags

National Karnataka Hijab Controversy Supreme Court Karnataka High Court Hijab
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Hijab Row: Parents Of Six Protesting Muslim Girls Lodge Complaint Over Sharing Of Information

Hijab Row: Parents Of Six Protesting Muslim Girls Lodge Complaint Over Sharing Of Information

 Covid-19: India Logs 58,077 Fresh Coronavirus Cases, 657 Fatalities

 Myanmarese Refugee Arrested With Heroin Worth Rs 8.75 Lakh In Mizoram

Assembly Polls 2022: Promises Galore But Where Are The Jobs?

Lakhimpur Violence Bail: ‘Gross Miscarriage Of Justice’, Say Farmers

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Police and forensics team investigating the scene of violence as they stand in front of a burnt vehicle in Tikonia, Lakhimpur Kheri, in October.

A Look Back At Lakhimpur Kheri Violence As Accused Ashish Mishra Gets Bail

Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar

Happy Anniversary: Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar's Moments To Remember

Visitors flock to Gruga park in Essen, Germany to watch illuminated trees and light art.

Trees Lit Up With Neon Fireflies At Germany's Light Art Festival

Students of Alia University in Kolkata turned up in large numbers with placards and slogans to protests against the recent ban on hijab in several educational institutions in Karnataka.

Kolkata Women Take To Streets Against Hijab Controversy In Karnataka

A woman shows her inked finger after casting vote at a polling station, during the first phase of UP Assembly elections, in Dadri.

UP Assembly Elections 2022: Polling At 58 Seats Begin In West UP