Delhi HC Imposes Rs 50,000 Costs On Delhi Govt For Not Filing Reply To Petition

Not complying with court directions is against the majesty of the court, the bench said.

"Despite repeated orders dated August 2, 2023, and September 21, 2023, granting four weeks' time to file a reply, the state government has not filed its reply. No reason has been given as to why the reply has not been filed. The only reason being given is that some information is being called from other states. This is no ground for not filing a reply in the matter," the court said.

Justice Prasad further said, "A costs of Rs 50,000 is imposed on the state, subject to payment of which reply may be filed. Not complying with repeated directions of the court is against the majesty of the court. The majesty of the court cannot be brought down."