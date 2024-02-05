Delhi Excise Policy Case: Manish Sisodia Seeks Hearing Of Curative Petitions In SC

Jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia on Monday sought early hearing of his two curative petitions in the Supreme Court challenging the 2023 verdict of the court denying him bail in the corruption and money laundering cases related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

A bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra was told by senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, appearing for Sisodia, that he has been languishing in jail for a year now and sought urgent listing of the curative petitions.