COVID-19: J-K Achieves 2 Crore Jabs Milestone

The Jammu and Kashmir administration achieved the one crore doses milestone as early on September 18 last year.

Updated: 20 Jan 2022 12:01 pm

Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday achieved two crore vaccinations landmark against COVID-19, officials said. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha hailed the efforts of the healthcare and frontline workers in battling the odds of tough geographical terrain, vagaries of the weather and other impediments to achieve the feat.

Thanking the people, he said, “Congratulations to the people of the union territory for their cooperation and resolve to unitedly tackle the public health emergency.” Sinha said, "Jammu and Kashmir has been the frontrunner among the states and union territories in vaccinating eligible population against COVID-19."

The Jammu and Kashmir administration achieved the one crore doses milestone as early on September 18 last year. Subsequently, on October 14, it registered 100 per cent coverage of the first dose for people aged 18 and above, officials added.

The union territory marked 100 per cent vaccination of both doses on January 12. According to the officials, the lieutenant governor has been personally monitoring the public health response in view of the pandemic on a weekly basis.

It was under his guidance that the union territory government launched a 10-point campaign in November to raise awareness about vaccination and highlight various government schemes being implemented at the grassroots level. The 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign, that involved a door-to-door vaccination drive, substantially boosted vaccination numbers. "As on date, 57 per cent adolescents in the age group of 15-18, have received the first dose while 1,02,020 precaution doses have been administered," officials said.

With PTI Inputs

