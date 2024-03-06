Centre Must Be Concerned With Fiscal Mismanagement Of States As It Impacts Nation's Economy: SC

Fiscal mismanagement by states is an issue the union government has to be concerned about as it impacts the nation's economy, the Supreme Court observed on Wednesday and advised the Centre and the Kerala government to iron out their differences a cap on net borrowing by the southern state.

The apex court made the observation while it was hearing a suit filed by the Kerala government accusing the Union of India of interfering in the exercise of its "exclusive, autonomous and plenary powers" to regulate the state's finances by imposing a ceiling on borrowing.

The dialogue between the Centre and the state must not stop merely because of the pending suit, the court said while stressing on the need to resolve the issue.