Saturday, May 14, 2022
CBI Books Three Persons In Connection With Alleged IPL Match Fixing, Betting; Pakistan Angle Being Probed

The central agency has started a country-wide probe, they said. The CBI received information that "a network of individuals involved in cricket betting are influencing the outcome of  Indian Premer League (IPL) matches based on inputs received from Pakistan", the FIR alleged.  

Updated: 14 May 2022 4:48 pm

The CBI has booked three suspected punters, one from Delhi and two from Hyderabad, in connection with alleged fixing of Indian Premier League matches ''based on inputs'' from Pakistan, officials said on Saturday.   

The agency has listed one Dileep Kumar, based in Rohini, Delhi, and Gurram Vasu and Gurram Satish from Hyderabad in its FIR as accused.  The network which is operational since 2013 was also cheating the public by "inducing them for betting", the officials said.  

The racketeers have bank accounts (mule accounts) using fake identities and know your customer documents in connivance with the unknown bank officials, they said. "These bank accounts have been opened by submitting forged details such as multiple dates of birth and without due diligence done by the bank officials. 

"A part of the money received from the general public in India on account of such betting activities is also being shared with their associates based in foreign countries using hawala transactions," the FIR has alleged.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National CBI CBI Court IPL Match Fixing IPL New Delhi
