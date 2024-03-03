Can't Forget July 2005 Deluge In Mumbai: Bombay HC On Plea Against Mithi River Improvement Project

The pleas sought for a restraint on demolition of the society's structures.

"Public memory may be short, but it cannot be that short that the city entirely forgets the time just a few years ago in July 2005, when it was almost entirely under water and one of the portions most severely affected was the Mithi river especially at its mouth," the HC said.

There was extensive damage and much of this was to the illicit construction along the banks of the Mithi river, it added.

The court noted that public interest will not allow it to grant much relief to the petitioners, especially when there is in place a rehabilitation policy to which the HC will presently advert.

Throughout Mumbai where there are public projects being undertaken, there is a likelihood of resultant displacement, it said.

"In recognition of this as a social, human, societal and urban planning issue, the government at various levels has formulated policies that allow for the execution of these public works but simultaneously also make provision for compensation and rehabilitation," the HC said.