The BJP, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Jana Sena Party have come to an understanding for stitching up an alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha and Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls, former chief minister of the southern state N Chandrababu Naidu said on Saturday.
"Andhra Pradesh has been destroyed badly. The BJP and the TDP coming together is a win-win situation for the country and the state," Naidu told a group of reporters here while lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.
According to the deal, the Jana Sena and BJP are likely to get nearly eight seats, out of the total 24 Lok Sabha seats.
For the Andhra Pradesh assembly, the two parties are likely to get between 28 and 32 seats, sources said.
The TDP will get the rest of the assembly seats, they said.
Andhra Pradesh has 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly constituencies.
Meanwhile, TDP senior leader Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, while speaking to reporters in Vijayawada, said Chandrababu Naidu arrived in Delhi on the invitation of BJP leaders.
"Preliminary discussions are over," he said, adding, "The TDP, BJP, and the Jana Sena decided to contest the elections together."
"Soon, Chandrababu will meet BJP leaders on the issue of who should contest in how many seats. An announcement will be made later on the matter of seats," he added.
On Friday, senior TDP leader and Rajya Sabha MP K Ravindra Kumar said that the BJP, the Jana Sena, and his party have decided in principle to work together for upcoming polls and the modalities are being worked out.
A day after TDP president N , Kumar told news agency PTI that preliminary discussions had taken place for the "purpose of an alliance" for the Lok Sabha and state Assembly polls, which are held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh.
Jana Sena president and actor Pawan Kalyan was also part of the discussions that went on for more than an hour and a half at Shah's residence here on Thursday night.