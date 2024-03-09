According to the deal, the Jana Sena and BJP are likely to get nearly eight seats, out of the total 24 Lok Sabha seats.

For the Andhra Pradesh assembly, the two parties are likely to get between 28 and 32 seats, sources said.

The TDP will get the rest of the assembly seats, they said.

Andhra Pradesh has 25 Lok Sabha and 175 Assembly constituencies.

Meanwhile, TDP senior leader Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, while speaking to reporters in Vijayawada, said Chandrababu Naidu arrived in Delhi on the invitation of BJP leaders.

"Preliminary discussions are over," he said, adding, "The TDP, BJP, and the Jana Sena decided to contest the elections together."

"Soon, Chandrababu will meet BJP leaders on the issue of who should contest in how many seats. An announcement will be made later on the matter of seats," he added.