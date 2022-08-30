Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

5 Lakh MT Paddy Procured In Assam For Rs 972 Crore: Himanta Biswa Sarma

The Kharif marketing season 2021-22 runs from October to September. The paddy procurement in 2020-21 was 2.12 lakh MT, down from 3.15 lakh MT in the previous year. It was 1.51 lakh MT in 2018-19.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sharma PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Aug 2022 8:28 pm

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said various agencies have procured five lakh MT of paddy for Rs 972 crore, benefitting 43,000 farmers across the state. The Assam government had earlier set a target of procuring 10 lakh MT of paddy at Minimum Support Price (MSP), which is Rs 1,940 per quintal, from the state.

"Today, under MSP, paddy procurement crossed 5 Lakh MT (Kharif 2021-22) benefitting 43000 farmers & involving Rs 972 Cr," Sarma tweeted. "I congratulate all farmers, procuring agencies, millers for this feat, first time in last 75 years. We stand to expand the operation to cover all farmers of Assam," he added.

The Kharif marketing season 2021-22 runs from October to September. The paddy procurement in 2020-21 was 2.12 lakh MT, down from 3.15 lakh MT in the previous year. It was 1.51 lakh MT in 2018-19.

Related stories

Himanta Meets Governor, Apprises Him Of Development Initiatives

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Takes Dig At Arvind Kejriwal

Himanta Biswa Sarma Lashes Out At Arvind Kejriwal For Commenting On Amalgamation Of Schools

Meanwhile, the chief minister laid the foundation stone for construction of an RCC bridge over Dhansiri River on Udalguri-Bhairabkunda Road in Udalguri district at a financial outlay of Rs 34.42 crore.

He said that the new bridge will improve the inter-state connectivity between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh and will give a boost to the socio-economic condition of the people living along the inter-state boundary.

"This bridge will also shorten the travel time to Western Arunachal Pradesh, including Tawang which is a very popular international tourist hub of this region. The bridge will give a major boost to the tourism potential of Bhairabkunda and help generate employment," Sarma added.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma 5 Lakh MT Paddy Assam Government Minimum Support Price (MSP) RCC Bridge Udalguri-Bhairabkunda Road
NEXT MATCH
HKG
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

AFG Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Score: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan Rattle Bangladesh (31/4)

AFG Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Score: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan Rattle Bangladesh (31/4)

‘I Would Have Fancied Myself Even If We Needed 15'

‘I Would Have Fancied Myself Even If We Needed 15'