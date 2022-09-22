Thursday, Sep 22, 2022
4 Arrested In Odisha For Rape

Four persons have been arrested in Odisha for allegedly raping a 28-year-old woman in Balasore district, police said on Wednesday.

Updated: 22 Sep 2022 7:42 am

Four persons have been arrested in Odisha for allegedly raping a 28-year-old woman in Balasore district, police said on Wednesday.

Two other suspects are yet to be apprehended, they said.

The woman and her husband, residents of neighboring Mayurbhanj district, were returning from Balasore railway station in the early hours of Monday when six people stopped them and began “assaulting” the man, a police officer said.

The couple managed to run away and take shelter at a nearby building in Arad Bazar, but the accused reached the spot and attacked her husband again, he said.

They then took the woman to a field and raped her, as per the complaint lodged at Sahadevkhunta Police Station.

“The four suspects were nabbed within 48 hours, while a search is underway to trace the two others,” the officer said. 

(Inputs from PTI)

